The Last Word Before Game 1 at Colorado

DID YOU KNOW? Wide receiver Malik Rutherford has at least one reception in 29-consecutive games. Should he haul in a pass on Friday, he will tie Calvin Johnson for the the third-longest reception streak in program history.

Behind The Jackets: 2025 Fall Camp#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/rEr6LUcLbT — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 27, 2025

“𝐈 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐢𝐧.”

🎙️ @CoachBrentKeyGT #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/tmK0SvZwmg — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 24, 2025

Haynes King is a name to watch this college football season 👀@KirkHerbstreit selects the Georgia Tech QB for the Under the Radar Herbie 🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/1Al6zudIsB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 23, 2025

I really love @CoachBrentKeyGT’s approach to retention. He explains how he was able to keep so many guys in ATL heading into this season ⤵️🐝 Full GT preview: https://t.co/TzDigGSPuY pic.twitter.com/WqS3U5VqDA — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) August 22, 2025

Golden Arm 🏆💪 King named to the @GoldenArmAward Watch list, presented to the top senior quarterback in college football. 📰 https://t.co/dIUikZKsL1#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/TkAXvW7oFm — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 19, 2025

QB1 👉 Manning Award Watch List Presented annually to the Best Quarterback in College Football

📰 https://t.co/4DScXpHBVv#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/So40W9Sil0 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 14, 2025

𝐑𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 🏆 Presented annually to the top college lineman or linebacker, honoring leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field. 📰https://t.co/QaaGKS7aZz#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/qunhZkOqd5 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 12, 2025

Big year loading for 4⃣4⃣@kyle_efford named to Bednarik Award watch list for college football’s top defensive player 📰: https://t.co/Jj1TPX8c6n#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/XnZRYIVaL7 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 11, 2025

𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐲 𝐎’𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 👑 King is on the watch list for the nation’s best college quarterback. 📰: https://t.co/HT7glbWq56#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/73iSpJtVbW — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 7, 2025

𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐬 👏@Jamalhaynes16 is named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list as one of the nation’s most outstanding college running backs.

📰: https://t.co/XZipXkCpND#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/azh6UMOqyt — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 5, 2025

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝟏 👀 Haynes named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List.

📰: https://t.co/gkrMJFhSto#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/FXKzdfM3Nw — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 4, 2025

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 King is a nominee for one of college football’s most prestigious community service awards.#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/tPcLDhNUGN — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) July 31, 2025

𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 🏈 Rutledge has been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. 📰 : https://t.co/8Mk7Y8dzaG #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/rlQW9ULzKU — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) July 29, 2025

Haynes King and Jamal Haynes both named to the 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝘼𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙇𝙞𝙨𝙩 🏆 This award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zxcyAxZef7 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) July 28, 2025