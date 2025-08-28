The Last Word Before Game 1 at Colorado

Georgia Tech Football (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Colorado (0-0, 0-0 Big XII)
Friday, Aug. 28 · 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MT · Boulder, Colo. · Folsom Field
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Wide receiver Malik Rutherford has at least one reception in 29-consecutive games. Should he haul in a pass on Friday, he will tie Calvin Johnson for the the third-longest reception streak in program history.
THE TRAILER
THE UNIFORM
FALL CAMP RECAP 2025
THE CAPTAINS
MORE BUZZ
Tone set. Standard raised.
“𝐈 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐢𝐧.”
PRESEASON ACCOLADES
Big time honor for @CoachBrock50
30 Under 30 👏
Three Yellow Jackets named to the @seniorbowl Top 300 🔥
Golden Arm 🏆💪
King named to the @GoldenArmAward Watch list, presented to the top senior quarterback in college football.
𝐀𝐏 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 ⛓️@Keylan301 x @AP
QB1 👉 Manning Award Watch List
Presented annually to the Best Quarterback in College Football
𝐑𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 🏆
Presented annually to the top college lineman or linebacker, honoring leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field.
Big year loading for 4⃣4⃣@kyle_efford named to Bednarik Award watch list for college football’s top defensive player
𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐲 𝐎’𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 👑
King is on the watch list for the nation’s best college quarterback.
Biletnikoff Award Watch List
𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 🇺🇸@sportingnews x @eyb_3
𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐬 👏@Jamalhaynes16 is named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list as one of the nation’s most outstanding college running backs.
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝟏 👀
Haynes named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐂𝐂 🏆
Big year ahead for @Jamalhaynes16 & @Keylan301
𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭
𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 🏈
Rutledge has been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman.
Haynes King and Jamal Haynes both named to the 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝘼𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙇𝙞𝙨𝙩 🏆
𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 🤝
King nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his commitment to community service and leadership.
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Sunday: Game Preview
Sunday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Monday: VIDEO: GT Players Press Conference
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Avilability
Wednesday: Inside The Chart: King of the Hill
Thursday: Week 1 Uniform Reveal
Full Steam Ahead
