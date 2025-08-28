Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 1 at Colorado

Share

Georgia Tech Football (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Colorado (0-0, 0-0 Big XII)
Friday, Aug. 28 · 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MT · Boulder, Colo. · Folsom Field

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

Malik Rutherford - Georgia State 2024

DID YOU KNOW?
Wide receiver Malik Rutherford has at least one reception in 29-consecutive games. Should he haul in a pass on Friday, he will tie Calvin Johnson for the the third-longest reception streak in program history.

THE TRAILER

Coming Soon

THE UNIFORM

FALL CAMP RECAP 2025

THE CAPTAINS

MORE BUZZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Sunday: Game Preview
Sunday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Monday: VIDEO: GT Players Press Conference
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Avilability
Wednesday: Inside The Chart: King of the Hill
Thursday: Week 1 Uniform Reveal

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Jackets Down Colorado in Season-Opening Thriller

King's 45-yard TD run with 1:07 to go caps Georgia Tech's comeback from disastrous start

Jackets Down Colorado in Season-Opening Thriller
Football PHOTOS: Football at Colorado

Folsom Field - Boulder, Colo. (Ray Bahner photos)

PHOTOS: Football at Colorado
Football Georgia Tech Football Unveils Week 1 Uniforms

Yellow Jackets to debut new adidas uniform on Friday at Colorado

Georgia Tech Football Unveils Week 1 Uniforms
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets