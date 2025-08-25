Jackets Set to Open 2025 at Colorado

Georgia Tech football once again begins its season with a marquee matchup, traveling to Colorado for Friday’s night’s nationally televised opener (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech athletics photo)

• Georgia Tech opens its highly anticipated 2025 season with one of college football’s most intriguing non-conference games of the year, as the Yellow Jackets travel to the Rocky Mountains for their first-ever matchup versus Colorado.

• Georgia Tech returns 18 players that made at least one start and 14 that made multiple starts from last year’s 7-6 team, which gave the Jackets consecutive winning seasons and bowl appearances for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

• Leading the way are QB Haynes King and RB Jamal Haynes, who both rank among the top 10 in ESPN’s preseason positional rankings (both at No. 9). Tech is one of only two teams with players in the top 10 of ESPN’s QB and RB rankings (along with Penn State).

• Tech, which was picked to finish fourth in the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference in the league’s preseason poll, is one of only two teams that have finished in the top four of the final ACC standings each of the last two seasons (alongside Louisville).

• One of the most entertaining storylines of the opening-week matchup is the notion of settling the debate of the 1990 national championship. Georgia Tech and Colorado split the 1990 title, with Tech (11-0-1) winning the United Press International (coaches) crown, and Colorado (11-1-1) voted the Associated Press (media) champion. The split national title was a major factor in the creation of the Bowl Coalition in 1992, which led to the Bowl Alliance in 1995, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) in 1998 and, ultimately, the College Football Playoff in 2014.

• Additionally, the game pits Georgia Tech against one of Atlanta’s most notable all-time sports figures in Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders was a two-sport professional standout in Atlanta, as an All-Pro cornerback for the Falcons (1989-93) and two-time National League champion outfielder with the Braves (1991-94).