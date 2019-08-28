Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 1 vs. Clemson

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. CLEMSON TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Thursday, August 29 • 8 p.m. ET • Clemson, S.C. (Memorial Stadium – 81,500)

TV: ACC Network*| Watch Online** | GT Alumni Association Watch Parties

* About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through four national providers: DirecTV (Ch. 612), Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.

** To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien
Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck
Sideline Reporter: Katie George
Sideline Reporter: Maria Taylor

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: The Fan 680 AM / 93.7 FM) | Sirius 84 / XM 84 | Listen Online GT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW? Georgia Tech has just 11 seniors on its 2019 roster (including TE Tyler Cooksey, above), which is the third-fewest number of seniors on any NCAA Division I FBS roster this season (behind only Texas A&M – 6 and Coastal Carolina – 10).

Along the same lines, Georgia Tech’s roster has 55 total freshmen (28 true, 27 redshirt), which is the 11th-most in the nation.

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Sunday: Game Preview
Sunday: Geoff Collins Weekly Press Conference
Monday: VIDEO: Martin Receives No. 90 for Opener
Monday: #TGW: Blocking Out The Noise
Tuesday: Everyday Champions Magazine: Fall 2019 Edition
Tuesday: Inside The Chart: Plenty to Prove (Juanyeh Thomas)
Tuesday: VIDEO: Uniform Reveal
Wednesday: Sims Granted Immediate Eligibility by NCAA

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsCLEM

