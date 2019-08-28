The Last Word Before Game 1 vs. Clemson

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. CLEMSON TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Thursday, August 29 • 8 p.m. ET • Clemson, S.C. (Memorial Stadium – 81,500)

TV: ACC Network*| Watch Online** | GT Alumni Association Watch Parties

* About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through four national providers: DirecTV (Ch. 612), Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.

** To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien

Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck

Sideline Reporter: Katie George

Sideline Reporter: Maria Taylor

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: The Fan 680 AM / 93.7 FM) | Sirius 84 / XM 84 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn



Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Sean Bedford

Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

