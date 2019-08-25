Jackets Set to Begin New Era at Clemson

About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through four national providers: DirecTV (Ch. 612), Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com .

Top Storylines

• A new era for Georgia Tech football officially begins on Thursday night when the 20th head coach in program history, Geoff Collins, leads the Yellow Jackets into the 2019 season opener versus longtime rival and defending national champion Clemson.

• After 11 seasons of utilizing an option-based offense under former head coach Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech will debut its new spread, pro-style offense.

• The Yellow Jackets will also debut a 4-2-5 effort-based defense after utilizing a 3-4 scheme last season. Dubbed “The Minister of Mayhem,” Collins has coached some of college football’s top defenses throughout his career, including as the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State (2011-14) and Florida (2015-16) and head coach at Temple (2017-18).

• Georgia Tech and Clemson are meeting for the 85th time in a series that dates back to 1898 and has been played annually since Tech began Atlantic Coast Conference play in 1983. Georgia Tech holds a 50-31-2 advantage in the all-time series.

• Despite it being the 85th all-time meeting between the two schools, Thursday’s game marks only the eighth time overall and the first time since 1962 that Georgia Tech opens its season against Clemson. Tech is 6-1 all-time in season openers against Clemson. After losing 73-0 the first time it opened a season against Clemson in 1903, Georgia Tech has won the last six times that it has opened its campaign against CU (1918, 1932, 1933, 1934, 1944 and 1962), outscoring the Tigers by a combined 188-32 in those six matchups.

• Georgia Tech is opening the season with a conference game for only the seventh time since beginning ACC play in 1983 and the first time since 2016. The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 all-time when opening the season against an ACC opponent.

