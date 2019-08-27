Everyday Champions Magazine – Fall 2019

The Fall 2019 edition of Everyday Champions magazine is out, and we are proud to introduce the new digital version of the magazine here, which includes video enhancement in several stories. Following is the lineup of stories produced by our writing team of Jon Cooper, Matt Winkeljohn, Adam Van Brimmer and Stan Awtrey. We hope you like it.

MULTIPLICITY

As Tech football moves into Geoff Collins’ first season, versatility among positions and across the line of scrimmage will become a weapon for the Jackets

COMPETITIVE FUEL

Tech’s Leah Thomas has led the evolution of advanced nutrition for Yellow Jacket student-athletes, and has been equally adept at getting them to embrace it

THE COMPANY YOU KEEP

The Fifth Street Bridge Program has proved as beneficial to Atlanta businesses as to the Georgia Tech student-athletes they’ve hired

EARLY TO TECH, SURELY TO RISE

Senior middle blocker Kodie Comby’s early admission to Georgia Tech helped make her the success she is today

EVERYDAY CHAMPION

Former football kicker David Frakes has spent much of the past 20 years clearing the bar on cutting-edge technology

AROUND THE FLATS

Excitement is high for Tech football, as evidenced by a record crowd at Fan Day

ALEXANDER-THARPE FUND

Updates on AI2020, a record year for fundraising

Tom Noonan, lead donor for Georgia Tech’s Noonan Golf Facility, is most proud of the Jackets’ oasis on 16th Street

COMPLIANCE CORNER

Helpful reminders for Tech boosters regarding prospects and current student-athletes

Everyday Champions magazine archive