The Last Word Before Game 11 vs. NC State

Georgia Tech Football (6-4, 4-3 ACC) vs NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC)
Thursday, Nov. 21 · 7:30 ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Matt Barrie
Analyst: Dan Mullen
Sideline Reporter: Harry Lyles

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live | Digital Game ProgramGame Notes/Depth Charts2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field A-Z Guide

DID YOU KNOW?
The Yellow Jackets have the opportunity to become the first Georgia Tech team since 1999 to go undefeated at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. With a win over NC State, the Jackets would finish 5-0 this season at Bobby Dodd and become only the 16th Tech team with an unblemished record at the venerable stadium since it opened in 1913.

THE UNIFORMS

THE CAPTAINS

STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MORE BUZZ

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Monday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Audio)
Tuesday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Video)

Wednesday: Inside The Chart: In The Tren-Ches 
Wednesday: Henry Freer Named Military STEM Scholar-Athlete
Wednesday: The Good Word (Audio)

