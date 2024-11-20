The Last Word Before Game 11 vs. NC State

Georgia Tech Football (6-4, 4-3 ACC) vs NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC)
Thursday, Nov. 21 · 7:30 ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Matt Barrie
Analyst: Dan Mullen
Sideline Reporter: Harry Lyles
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Digital Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field A-Z Guide
DID YOU KNOW?
The Yellow Jackets have the opportunity to become the first Georgia Tech team since 1999 to go undefeated at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. With a win over NC State, the Jackets would finish 5-0 this season at Bobby Dodd and become only the 16th Tech team with an unblemished record at the venerable stadium since it opened in 1913.
THE UNIFORMS
𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕣𝕤𝕕𝕒𝕪 ℕ𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 𝕀𝕔𝕖 🥶#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/iWxpGF8EwP
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 20, 2024
THE CAPTAINS
𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙎 🫡 @realmilesbrooks @sylvainHYK @JordanWilllams @ABoyd723 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/RNPJ2NDvBK
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 19, 2024
STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏-𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙀𝙎 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 @TrevionCooley 📚@JoshuaRob1nson 📚 @_Zion2 😤@DBUCED 😤@JakCollins04 😤#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/TzZIB56EvT
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 19, 2024
MORE BUZZ
Need this energy Thursday 🔋
🆚 NC State
⌚️ 7:30 p.m.
🎟️https://t.co/aFnAjxgLDA#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/WwrKmbBGM1
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 20, 2024
Hey @GeorgiaTechFB…Let’s gooooooooo!!! We end the “@SportsCenter On Campus” fun w/you. 🏈👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/OsAz3nd0cO
— Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 18, 2024
The ACC Offensive Lineman of the week and record holder for the most starts by a @GeorgiaTechFB O-Lineman, @JordanWilliams, joins @andydemetra on Tech Talks to discuss the thrilling win over Miami, Senior Day and more!
Presented by: @egpatlanta#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3MwiAtBPHV
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) November 15, 2024
𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗢𝗥 𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟 𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 @12hawes12 has accepted an invite to participate in the 2025 @seniorbowl
📰: https://t.co/hIH6duilxO #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Dw6rTY4eoD
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 15, 2024
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
