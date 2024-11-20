The Last Word Before Game 11 vs. NC State

DID YOU KNOW? The Yellow Jackets have the opportunity to become the first Georgia Tech team since 1999 to go undefeated at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. With a win over NC State, the Jackets would finish 5-0 this season at Bobby Dodd and become only the 16th Tech team with an unblemished record at the venerable stadium since it opened in 1913.

The ACC Offensive Lineman of the week and record holder for the most starts by a @GeorgiaTechFB O-Lineman, @JordanWilliams , joins @andydemetra on Tech Talks to discuss the thrilling win over Miami, Senior Day and more!

Wednesday: Inside The Chart: In The Tren-Ches

Wednesday: Henry Freer Named Military STEM Scholar-Athlete

Wednesday: The Good Word (Audio)

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s final home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

