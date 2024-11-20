Freer Named Military Bowl STEM Scholar-Athlete

THE FLATS – Long snapper Henry Freer (College Park, Ga./Woodward Academy) is Georgia Tech’s representative in the Go Bowling Military Bowl STEM Scholar-Athlete program, the Military Bowl announced on Wednesday.

The Military Bowl’s STEM Scholar-Athlete program honors one student-athlete at each Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference institution – the two conferences that are represented in the annual bowl matchup in Annapolis, Md. To be considered for the STEM Scholar-Athlete program, the student-athlete must be studying STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and/or aspire for a career in STEM.

Freer, Georgia Tech’s three-year starting long snapper, is enrolled in the Institute’s prestigious Ph.D. program in chemical and biomolecular engineering. He is the first known student-athlete to ever be enrolled in a Ph.D. program at Georgia Tech while still a member of the football team. He spends dozens of hours doing research in a laboratory each week in addition to his football responsibilities.

Freer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering from Tech in May 2023 and aspires to work as a chemical engineer following the conclusion of his football career.

Freer and the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3 ACC) host NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., under the lights at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tickets for the Jackets’ final home game and ACC matchup of the 2024 season are still available and can be purchased online by clicking HERE.

