Jackets Close Home Slate in Primetime on Thursday

Sylvain Yondjouen is among the 23 seniors that will be honored as part of Georgia Tech’s Senior Day festivities on Thursday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

• Georgia Tech wraps up the home portion of its 2024 schedule on Thursday night when it hosts NC State at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

• A lot is on the line for the Yellow Jackets in Thursday’s home finale, highlighted by the opportunity to become the first Georgia Tech team since 1999 to go undefeated at Bobby Dodd Stadium. With a win over NC State, the Jackets would finish 5-0 this season at Bobby Dodd and become only the 16th Tech team with an unblemished record at the venerable stadium since it opened in 1913.

• With a win, the Jackets would also become only the third Tech team to go undefeated and untied at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 1966, joining the 1990 national championship team that went 6-0 at home and the 1999 squad that went 6-0 at Bobby Dodd during current head coach Brent Key’s junior season.

• Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is also looking to clinch a winning overall record for the second season in a row. The Yellow Jackets have not finished above .500 in back-to-back seasons since 2013 and 2014.

• A win would also secure a 5-3 final record in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the second-straight season, which would mark the first time that the Jackets have finished above .500 in ACC action since 2013 and ’14.

• Thursday is Senior Day for Georgia Tech football, and the Yellow Jackets will honor 23 seniors prior to Thursday’s kickoff — DL Zeek Biggers, TE Avery Boyd, DB LaMiles Brooks, DB Warren Burrell, RB Trey Cooley, WR Trent Davis, DB Kaleb Edwards, OL Weston Franklin, LS Henry Freer, TE Ryland Goede, DL Thomas Gore, DL Kevin Harris II, TE Jackson Hawes, WR Abdul Janneh, Jr., WR Chase Lane, QB Brody Rhodes, DL Joshua Robinson, LS Will Scissum, DL Makius Scott, P David Shanahan, LB Trenilyas Tatum, OL Jordan Williams and DL Sylvain Yondjouen.

