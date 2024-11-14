Helluva Block Party Moves to Tech Green for NC State

Before Helluva Block Party even gets underway, fans are invited to make their way to the Tech Green area for a live edition of ESPN SportsCenter from 2-3 p.m. The live SportsCenter, hosted by Matt Barrie (who will also serve as play-by-play announcer for the GT-NC State game telecast on ESPN), will feature a distinct Georgia Tech flair, with appearances by special guests and more. Yellow Jackets fans are encouraged to bring signs and flags, a la ESPN’s College Gameday, to create a great atmosphere for SportsCenter on Tech’s campus.

THE FLATS – Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, Georgia Tech football’s official pregame tailgate party, will move from its traditional location on North Avenue to Tech Green in the heart of Tech’s campus for next Thursday’s home finale versus NC State. HBP’s food, music and fun begins at 3:30 p.m., four hours ahead of the 7:30 p.m. kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Parking

All Georgia Tech-controlled parking areas will open at 3 p.m. Thursday for gameday parking.

Tailgating

As always, Revel XP is offering full-service tailgates for rent that will provide the ultimate gameday tailgate experience at Helluva Block Party. For more information, click HERE.

There will also be a limited number of free tailgating spots on Tech Green available on a first-come, first-served basis for fans that would like to set up their own personal tailgate parties at HBP. Please note that tailgaters must bring their own tailgating supplies for personal tailgate parties, and breakdown and return their own tailgating items to their vehicle prior to entering the stadium.

For non-tailgating fans, there will be a variety of food truck and concession options available on Tech Green during HBP, including beer and wine for sale, as well as vendors offering free food samples.

Music

Music will be playing throughout HBP, courtesy of iHeart radio.

At 6:45 p.m. (45 minutes prior to kickoff), the Georgia Tech Marching Band will close Helluva Block Party with a pregame performance.

Yellow Jacket Alley

With North Ave. remaining open for weeknight, rush-hour traffic, Yellow Jacket Alley – Georgia Tech football’s pregame arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – has been moved to Techwood Drive and Bobby Dodd Way on the north side of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets’ buses will park on Techwood Drive, just north of the intersection with Bobby Dodd Way. From there, the Jackets will walk west on Bobby Dodd Way, past the Fanning Center construction site and Callaway Plaza and enter the stadium at Gate 6.

Fans are encouraged to line the route and welcome the Jackets to the stadium beginning at 5 p.m.