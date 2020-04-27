TGW: Opportunity Knocks

#BestofGT – Andy Ogletree was across the pond playing in the Walker Cup, and Noah Norton missed the last two rounds with back spasms, but Georgia Tech was still able to set the stage for a big year with a 20-shot win at the Carpet Capital Collegiate, anchored by seniors Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci with help from a couple of up-and-coming Jackets. By Matt Winkeljohn | The Good Word As Georgia Tech’s golf team leaves Atlanta, the No. 3 Yellow Jackets have reasons to feel very good about their chances in a loaded field at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational even though Tech hasn’t played the event since 2006. Several players among seniors Luke Schniederjans, Tyler Strafaci, Andy Ogletree, junior Noah Norton and redshirt sophomore Ben Smith have played the Olympia Fields Country Club before, and the Jackets ran away with their first event of the season in winning the Carpet Capital Collegiate by a record 20 strokes on a difficult golf course even though the roster was partially gutted. Ogletree, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, missed the event while playing simultaneously for the winning U.S. side in the Walker Cup in England, and Norton missed the second and third rounds at The Farm because of back spasms. That left Tech to rely on two players making their college debuts as scoring golfers in freshman Andy Mao and Smith. No problem. Schniederjans won the tournament going away, firing a 9-under par 207, which was five strokes clear of Strafaci in second place at four-under 212. Still, Tech rolled. Sub Ogletree back into the lineup, and yeah, the Jackets feel good. “I think it’s a good confidence boost to know that without two of our top players we can win a top college event by 20,” said Schniederjans, who also won the Carpet Capital in 2016 as a freshman, competing as an individual. “That’s pretty cool.”

Luke Schniederjans waves to the gallery after he drops his final putt to win medalist honors and finish off the Jackets’ victory. It was his third career victory and second at the Carpet Capital Collegiate. It wasn’t so cool when Norton notified head coach Bruce Heppler shortly before the second round at The Farm that his back had seized up overnight Friday/Saturday. But he didn’t make an issue of it, even though there are no substitutions allowed in college golf once an event begins. The coach didn’t even tell the rest of his players so as not to create angst. They just kind of figured it out. “Nope. That’s correct. As if nothing happened. Andy didn’t know until about the 11th hole,” Heppler said. “It didn’t seem to bother him.” Mao opened with a 77 on Friday that did not count as Norton’s 70 did. Then, the state champion from Johns Creek High School shot 71-72 to tie for 18th place at 4-over 220. Smith counted every day at 73-78-78 for a 13-over 229. He tied for 48th. Just six players of 81 finished under par in the tournament, but Heppler wasn’t much surprised by Mao’s weekend. The surprises came earlier in the summer. “The golf that he played this summer was just way better than he’d ever played. In June, he rolls down to Peachtree City and wins a U.S. Open local qualifier. Was that a surprise for me? Yeah,” explained the coach. “There are good college players in there, and there’s professional golfers. He shot 4-under and won the thing. “Then he rolls into the state high school tournament and shoots 64-68 and wins by six. Then through 70 holes, he’s got the PGA junior won. That’s anybody who’s playing junior golf. Then a kid birdied 71 and 72 on him. Luke made the comment (earlier this summer), ‘He doesn’t know what rough looks like,’ because he’s in every fairway.” Mao continued his solid play in qualifying for the Carpet Capital, where two spots were available. “He had low round of the day at Golf Club of Georgia on first day of qualifying. First day, and he beats everybody on a course he’s played once? OK. Maybe we’ve got something here,” Heppler said. “He goes to East Lake and struggles in the middle round, maybe because he’d never seen it. Third day, right in the middle of [six players playing for two spots] and he shoots 1-under there.”