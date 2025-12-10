Tech Treks to West Virginia Thursday Night

Georgia Tech (4-6, 0-0 ACC) at RV/RV West Virginia (8-2, 0-0 Big 12)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The final non-conference road game of the 2025-26 regular season for Georgia Tech women’s basketball tips off Thursday night against 2025 NCAA Tournament participant West Virginia.

First-year head coach Karen Blair’s squad travels up north after a 72-57 win over Norfolk State Monday night. Tech posted a season-high 48 first-half points and four in double-figures, including 20-point games from Talayah Walker and Catherine Alben.

Walker recorded her first-career double-double on 40 minutes played with career-highs in points (20), rebounds (13) and assists (5). Savannah Samuel (11) and D’Asia Thomas-Harris (10) joined them in double figures.

West Virginia is back on home court after a 109-40 win over Texas Southern Monday night. The Mountaineers have won six of their seven home games this season. WVU has received votes this week in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday night will be the fourth meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Mountaineers, and the first since a 73-56 Tech win in the 2021 NCAA Tournament (March 23, 2021). West Virginia holds a 2-1 advantage in the series and this meeting will mark the first game between the two in Morgantown.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3 – Georgia Tech has seen its first three double-doubles of the season in each of the last three games (Samuel vs. Florida on Nov. 29; Thomas-Harris at Texas A&M on Dec. 3; Walker vs. Norfolk State on Dec. 8).

4 – Thursday is the fourth all-time meeting between Tech and West Virginia.

13.8 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with 13.8 PPG, including 14.0 in the last five games.

14 – Georgia Tech’s 32.7 bench points per game is 14th in the nation and second in the ACC.

31.0 – Georgia Tech averages 31.0 defensive rebounds per game, which is second in the ACC and 11th in the country.

176 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 176-128 in the first quarter this season.