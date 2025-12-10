Tech Treks to West Virginia Thursday Night

Georgia Tech (4-6, 0-0 ACC) at RV/RV West Virginia (8-2, 0-0 Big 12)
- Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 · 7 p.m. ET · Hope Coliseum
- Television: ESPN+ · Play-by-Play: Alex Wiederspiel · Analyst: Meg Bulger · Sideline: Amanda Ross Mazey
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 971 · Richard Musterer
- Live Stats
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The final non-conference road game of the 2025-26 regular season for Georgia Tech women’s basketball tips off Thursday night against 2025 NCAA Tournament participant West Virginia.
First-year head coach Karen Blair’s squad travels up north after a 72-57 win over Norfolk State Monday night. Tech posted a season-high 48 first-half points and four in double-figures, including 20-point games from Talayah Walker and Catherine Alben.
Walker recorded her first-career double-double on 40 minutes played with career-highs in points (20), rebounds (13) and assists (5). Savannah Samuel (11) and D’Asia Thomas-Harris (10) joined them in double figures.
West Virginia is back on home court after a 109-40 win over Texas Southern Monday night. The Mountaineers have won six of their seven home games this season. WVU has received votes this week in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
SERIES HISTORY
Thursday night will be the fourth meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Mountaineers, and the first since a 73-56 Tech win in the 2021 NCAA Tournament (March 23, 2021). West Virginia holds a 2-1 advantage in the series and this meeting will mark the first game between the two in Morgantown.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
3 – Georgia Tech has seen its first three double-doubles of the season in each of the last three games (Samuel vs. Florida on Nov. 29; Thomas-Harris at Texas A&M on Dec. 3; Walker vs. Norfolk State on Dec. 8).
4 – Thursday is the fourth all-time meeting between Tech and West Virginia.
13.8 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with 13.8 PPG, including 14.0 in the last five games.
14 – Georgia Tech’s 32.7 bench points per game is 14th in the nation and second in the ACC.
31.0 – Georgia Tech averages 31.0 defensive rebounds per game, which is second in the ACC and 11th in the country.
176 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 176-128 in the first quarter this season.
INSIDE THE ROSTER
The 2025-26 campaign features a 13-person squad led by a pair of senior guards: a returner from Gijón, Spain, Inés Noguero and a Charleston Southern transfer from Snellville, Ga., Catherine Alben. The duo represented Tech at ACC Media Day with head coach Karen Blair in the preseason. Rounding out the returners are junior center Adriadna Termis and junior guard/forward D’Asia Thomas-Harris.
Noguero played in 27 games with 21 starts a season ago, finishing second on the team with 39 steals. She has earned three-consecutive All-ACC Academic Team and Honor Roll awards. Termis made 21 starts for Tech last season while averaging 42.6% from the floor. She was named a 2024-25 Hawaii North Shore Showcase All-Star after leading Tech with 13 points in a 74-58 win over No. 21 Oregon. Thomas-Harris has played in 33 career games at Tech as she enters her junior season.
Tech brings 10 newcomers to the hardwood this season including fifth year guard and Boston College transfer Savannah Samuel. She led the Eagles’ bench last season with 6.3 points per game and posted a career-best 16 points in the WBIT opening round against Villanova.
Coach Blair’s incoming production includes two senior guards: Brianna Turnage from Florida State and Alben. A 5-7 Grayson High School product, Turnage played in 90 games for the Seminoles in three seasons, averaging 30.8% from the floor. Alben is a two-time All-Big South Conference honoree with over 1,000 career points, having earned a first team nod last season and an All-Freshman team selection in 2022-23.
The junior class of newcomers features guard La’Nya Foster and forward Jada Crawshaw. Foster, a transfer from Austin Peay, was named Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and made 47 starts in 64 games played for the Governors. Crawshaw, a native of Darwin, Australia, arrives to The Flats from Long Beach State where she earned Big West All-Freshman Team honors in 2023-24. She saw action in 62 games in two seasons.
Three sophomores have earned their spot on the Tech roster including guards Talayah Walker and Erica Moon (redshirt) and center Déborah Mukeba. Walker played 29 games at Penn State a year ago averaging 5.6 points on 44.6% shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game. Moon spent two seasons at Texas A&M and also played in 29 games last season, getting starts in seven of the Aggies’ last eight games. Mukeba saw action in just three games at Boston College last season.
Rounding out the 2025-26 squad are two freshmen: McKayla Taylor, a 6-1 center from Langston Hughes High School and Leyre Urdiain, a 5-11 guard from Zaragoza, Spain. Urdiain is out for the 2025-26 season due to an injury sustained in the preseason.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
