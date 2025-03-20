Tech Travels to Notre Dame for Weekend Series

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
MARCH 21-23, 2025 • 4:30 PM | 2 PM | 1 PM
South Bend, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (3-0) vs. ND – RHP Jack Radel (1-2)
Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (2-0) vs. ND – RHP Jackson Dennies (2-2)
Sunday – GT – TBA vs. ND – Rory Fox (0-1)
Friday – 4:30 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 2 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 13-12
at ND: ND leads, 5-1
Last Series: The Yellow Jackets took two of three to win the last series against Notre Dame in March of 2023. Tech scored five unanswered runs, including a four-run 7th to take Friday’s game, 7-4, before both sides exchanged blowout wins in Saturday’s doubleheader (Game 1, 15-2 GT / Game 2, 17-4 ND).
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes
TOP STORYLINES
- The Yellow Jackets are 17-4 this season, the best 21-game start to a season in nine years (since 2016) and tied for the best since starting 18-3 in 2013.
- Last win gave head coach Danny Hall sole possession of 10th place on the all-time NCAA DI win list with 1,428, passing the legendary Cliff Gustafson. That makes Georgia Tech the only program in Division I with two coaches on the list, also Jim Morris (5th – 1,594 – coached at Tech from 1982-93)
- Tech is outscoring their opponents 20-8 in the 7th, 8th and 9th innings over the last eight games.
- The Yellow Jackets are coming off a series victory over Pitt in which they outscored the Panthers 31-14.
- Coach Hall owns the 2nd most victories among active NCAA head coaches after South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri out of retirement this season.
- Tech is led by reigning National Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress, who was just named ACC Player of the Week for the first time in his career. He leads all of Division I with a .822 career slugging percentage – .095 above 2nd place – the same as the distance between 2nd and 34th on the list.
- The Houston Co. product became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 career home runs – doing so in just 73 games, a full 20 games faster than the previous record holder, Kevin Parada
- Burress has now hit eight home runs this season, bringing his career total to 33. This week, he surpasses Georgia Tech legends Joey Bart (2016-18), Jake Davies (2009-12), Pete Geist (1983-85), Matt Murton (2001-03) and Scott Byers (1993-96) on the all-time home run leaderboard as he creeps closer to the Top 20 in program history (36).
- His 12 doubles lead the ACC this season (4th in the nation) and is 2nd among Power 4 players – behind only Florida’s Colby Shelton (13)
- The emergence of the pitching staff has been the highlight of the season, boasting 10.4 strikeouts-per-game this season – over a full strikeout-per-game improvement over last season (9.2) – Tech has not averaged double-digit strikeouts from the pitching staff since the COVID shortened 2020 season (10.9) and hasn’t done it over a complete season this century.
- That early bullpen success has been spearheaded by Mason Patel who became the first Yellow Jacket pitcher this century to win each of his first six appearances in a season. He allowed his first run of the season after 22.2 innings of scoreless baseball – the best start to a season by any Yellow Jacket this century.
- Patel leads the nation with six victories. He is 3rd in Division I in WHIP (0.57), 5th in ERA (0.39) and 8th in hits allowed per nine innings (3.52).
- Tech leads the nation with 66 doubles this season, headlined by Burress’s 12.
- GT is the only team in the country with three players in the national Top-10 for doubles – Drew Burress (12 – 4th), Kyle Lodise (11 – 9th) and Kent Schmidt (11-9th) – their 34 combined doubles is more than 129 Division I teams (41.1 % of DI).
- Freshman Alex Hernandez made his first-career start on the mound on Tuesday. The 6th position he has started in this season – second base (9 games), left field (7 games), designated hitter (two games), first base (1 game) right field (1 game) and pitcher (1 game).
- Hernandez is second among Division I freshman with 7 home runs and 31 RBI.
- He is the only player in Division I to record a save, at least seven home runs and 30+ RBI this season.
- On Sunday, Hernandez recorded six RBI – tied with Drew Burress (May 3, 2024 at Clemson) and Derek Dietrich (March 7, 2008 vs. Virginia Tech) for the most RBI in a single ACC game by a GT freshman since Luke Murton (7 RBI vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament – May 28, 2006). Those four, along with Matt Wieters (6 RBI March 6th, 2005 vs. Duke) are the only Yellow Jacket freshman to drive in six or more RBI in an ACC game this century.
- GT’s .332 batting average is second in the ACC and 7th in the country.
- Tech’s .561 team slugging percentage is 2nd in the conference and 12th in the nation.
- The Jackets are 2nd in the ACC and the nation with 20 SAC flies this season, led by Alex Hernandez and Kent Schmidt (4 each).
- Parker Brosius has stolen 13 out of 13 bags this season, the 6th-most among the Power 4 without being caught.
- The Jackets are 2nd in the ACC and 14th in the nation with 234 hits this year.
