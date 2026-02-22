Tech Sweeps Stony Brook with Dominant 21-3 Win

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jacket offense showed, yet again, why it’s considered the best in the nation on Sunday afternoon, putting up 21 runs in a 21-3 (7) run-rule victory over Stony Brook to complete the four-game sweep at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Georgia Tech (8-0) scored seven runs in the first inning and 14 runs through the first three, while holding a combined no-hitter through 6.1 innings in another dominant showing on the diamond.

Junior CF Drew Burress led off the game with a home run, his second straight game doing so, getting the offense rolling for what would become a seven-run first inning, amazingly only the third highest-scoring single inning of the season. He would get a triple in the first inning as well, ending the game a single shy of the cycle. Tech would go onto score four more runs in the second inning before a home run by sophomore C Drew Rogers headlined a three-run third, allowing Tech to jump in front, 14-0. Both teams would empty their benches from there with the Jackets adding seven more runs before Stony Brook would record their first hit, eventually winning the game, 21-3 in seven innings.

Freshman Cooper Underwood set the tone on the mound, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing only two baserunners, both on walks, in his second career start. Junior Porter Buursema kept the ball rolling by pitching a scoreless fifth inning before freshman Charlie Willcox kept the no-hitter going into the seventh inning (1.1 IP) before an infield single broke it up with just two outs remaining.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech has scored 126 runs through its first eight games. That 15.75 runs/game pace puts Tech on track for 850 runs over the course of the 54-game regular season. The NCAA record for most runs in a season is 858, recorded by Wichita State in 1982. Should the Jackets maintain their current scoring pace, they would break that record in the first game of the ACC tournament.

The program record for most runs-per-game is 10.3, set back in 1984.

The 126 runs are the 2nd most in the nation and the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded through the first eight games of a season in the program’s 131-year history.

It’s the 2nd most runs any Power 4 team has scored through the first two weekends of a season in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

Tech has outscored its opponents by a whopping 126-30 combined score. That +96-run margin is also the most through eight games in program history.

The Jackets have now scored 20 or more runs in three of their first eight games for the first time in program history. That total matches the program BBCOR era record for the most 20-run games in a single season, tying 2023 when the team did so three times over 57 games.

GT improves to 8-0 for the first time since 2023, when the team started 9-0. It’s the fifth time in the 21 st century that the Jackets have started a season 8-0.

century that the Jackets have started a season 8-0. The Jackets extended their 10+ hit streak to a program record eight games to start a campaign, finishing with 16 today.

Tech pitching has surrendered five or fewer runs in each of its first eight games for the first time since 2014 and only the second time in the 21 st This marks the 14 th season that Tech has accomplished this overall: 2026, 2014, 1993, 1987, 1965, 1964, 1959, 1957, 1925, 1920, 1917, 1913, 1909 and 1905.

This marks the 14 season that Tech has accomplished this overall: 2026, 2014, 1993, 1987, 1965, 1964, 1959, 1957, 1925, 1920, 1917, 1913, 1909 and 1905. James Ramsey has tied John Heisman for the 2 nd -best start to a coaching tenure in Georgia Tech history (8-0). He becomes the third Tech skipper to start his career 8-0, joining Heisman (1906) and Joe Pittard, who started his career 10-0 back in 1946.

has tied John Heisman for the 2 -best start to a coaching tenure in Georgia Tech history (8-0). He becomes the third Tech skipper to start his career 8-0, joining Heisman (1906) and Joe Pittard, who started his career 10-0 back in 1946. The Jackets have recorded 133 hits in their first eight games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).

GT hit a pair of home runs today, marking their fourth consecutive game with multiple home runs. Tech hit eight home runs this weekend (four games) after entering the series with five.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Drew Burress recorded his second home run of the season to leadoff the game, his fifth-career leadoff home run and the first time he has delivered leadoff homers in back-to-back games. Tech is 5-0 when Burress starts the game with a home run.

𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐈𝐃 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍!@drew_burress08 connects for ANOTHER leadoff homer! His second in as many days! 402 ft / 109 mph / 29 degrees into 20 mph wind 😳 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/37YA1DjptG — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 22, 2026

It was his 46 th career long ball, tying K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most in Georgia Tech history. He is still 11 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.

career long ball, tying K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most in Georgia Tech history. He is still 11 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94. He delivered three extra-base hits: a home run, a triple and a double – the first time he has hit one of each extra-base hit in a single game. It was his fourth-career three XBH game as a Yellow Jacket.

Burress has the two toughest legs out of the way in the first inning 👀 He's 2-for-2 this inning with a HR and a 3B 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/w5Y9qVvuPq — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 22, 2026

Y'all. Drew Burress is a single shy of the cycle. In the 2nd inning 👀 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/cflOzKhY8y — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 22, 2026

Junior Vahn Lackey went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. He has delivered at least one RBI in each of his last seven games, extending the longest streak of his career.

went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. He has delivered at least one RBI in each of his last seven games, extending the longest streak of his career. He leads the team with 15 RBI on the season through eight games, a total it took him 22 games to reach last year.

Lackey extends his career-best hitting streak to 10 games dating back to last season and his on-base streak to 18 games.

Sophomore Drew Rogers connected for his second home run of the season in the third inning. The home run was the eighth of his career in just 87 at bats.

connected for his second home run of the season in the third inning. The home run was the eighth of his career in just 87 at bats. He drove in six runs, a new career high, bringing his career total to 30. This season, Rogers has already driven in 12 runs this season after recording 18 in his freshman year.

He becomes the fifth Yellow Jacket to break into double digits for RBI this season, joining Lackey (15), Hernandez (13), Zuckerman (12) and Advincula (10).

If your name is Drew…you're hitting NUKES today 💣@drew_rogers15 destroys one for his 2nd HR of the weekend! 419 ft / 110 mph / 18 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/AMGFW5GYRy — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 22, 2026

Sophomore Alex Hernandez drew a pair of walks before getting pulled from the game due to the score. He extends his on-base streak to 10 games.

drew a pair of walks before getting pulled from the game due to the score. He extends his on-base streak to 10 games. Junior Jarren Advincula delivered a pair of hits, extending his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 14, both dating back to his time at California.

delivered a pair of hits, extending his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 14, both dating back to his time at California. It was his third-straight game with multiple hits and his fourth multi-hit effort of the season.

Junior Ryan Zuckerman delivered a pair of RBI to bring his season total to 12. He has now delivered three multi-RBI games in his first eight as a Yellow Jacket.

delivered a pair of RBI to bring his season total to 12. He has now delivered three multi-RBI games in his first eight as a Yellow Jacket. Sophomore Will Baker couldn’t manage a hit, but was walked three times, giving him a team-high 10 free passes this season and bringing his season OBP to a team-high .684.

couldn’t manage a hit, but was walked three times, giving him a team-high 10 free passes this season and bringing his season OBP to a team-high .684. Freshman Dominic Stephenson recorded his first-collegiate base hit, a two-RBI triple in the fifth inning. He finished the game with three RBI, the second most on the team behind only Rogers (6).

The offense was driven by catchers today, as Lackey, Rogers, Stephenson and r-sophomore Nathanel Coupet combined for six hits, seven runs and 10 RBI.

combined for six hits, seven runs and 10 RBI. Freshman Coleman Lewis delivered the first multi-RBI game of his career, both coming on an RBI single in the fifth inning to make it an 18-0 game.

delivered the first multi-RBI game of his career, both coming on an RBI single in the fifth inning to make it an 18-0 game. Freshman Michael Dee recorded his first-career RBI in the sixth inning, making it 20-1.

recorded his first-career RBI in the sixth inning, making it 20-1. Senior Parker Brosius drew a bases loaded walk for his ninth RBI of the season on only six at-bats.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Freshman Cooper Underwood made his second career start, pitching 4.0 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball.

made his second career start, pitching 4.0 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball. He finished with 4.0 innings pitched, zero runs allowed, zero hits allowed and four strikeouts, matching the strikeout total from his first outing, against Bowling Green, last weekend.

Underwood recorded his first-career victory, bringing his career record to 1-0 while lowering his ERA to 2.35. He joins junior Dylan Loy as the only Tech pitchers with an ERA under 3.00 and at least seven innings pitched (7.2).

Junior Porter Buursema pitched a gem of an inning in the fifth, recording his fourth strikeout of the season while allowing only one walk.

pitched a gem of an inning in the fifth, recording his fourth strikeout of the season while allowing only one walk. Freshman Charlie Willcox finished the final two innings for his second career appearance. He allowed two earned runs in the final inning after a pair of infield singles and an error interrupted his initial 1.1 hitless outing.

Up Next

Georgia Tech welcomes cross-town rival Georgia State (6-2) for a midweek match up on Tuesday, February 24. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.