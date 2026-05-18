Tech Sweeps Final ACC Players of the Week

THE FLATS – Junior Vahn Lackey (Suwanee, Ga. / Collins Hill HS) earned his second ACC Player of the Week honor while junior Tate McKee (Kennesaw, Ga. / Mount Paran Christian) collected his first-career ACC Pitcher of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference office announced today. Lackey and McKee both produced some of their best outings of the season to help Georgia Tech secure back-to-back ACC Regular Season Championships and the most lopsided sweep over a Top 25 opponent in program history (39-3 at No. 23 Boston College). The Yellow Jackets become the only team in the ACC to sweep the weekly awards this season, finishing tied for the most ACC Player of the Week awards (four) while collecting their first Pitcher of the Week honor of the year. Lackey becomes the only two-time ACC player of the week this season, having also earned the honor on March 16 following his historic game vs. West Geogia in which he played eight defensive positions and finished a single shy of the cycle. The Yellow Jackets are tied with Florida State for the most ACC weekly awards this season (five) with McKee becoming the fourth player on the team to earn the honor, tied with Florida State and Miami for the most in the conference.

McKee produced the best start of his Georgia Tech career and one of the best in program history on Thursday night at Boston College. After enduring a two hour weather delay that saw the game begin at 8:03 pm, McKee took the mound and produced 7.0 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and a career high 14 strikeouts. He only allowed three baserunners all evening, striking out the side in the 1st, 3rd and 6th innings. His 14 strikeouts were the most in an ACC game by a GT pitcher since 2018 (Connor Thomas – 17) as he helped Tech to the first one-hit shutout over nine innings since at least the turn of the century and ACC win No. 23. McKee becomes the first GT pitcher to deliver back-to-back eight-win seasons since Buck Farmer in 2012 & ’13. He finishes his third regular season on The Flats with an 8-1 record in 14 starts with a career-best 4.10 ERA and a career-best 84 strikeouts. He is 16 strikeouts shy of becoming Tech’s first pitcher with 100 Ks in a single season since Connor Thomas in 2019. This is his first-career ACC pitcher of the week, becoming Tech’s first hurler to claim the award since Brady Jones, last season.