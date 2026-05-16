Tech Mercy-Rules No. 23 BC for 6th ACC Sweep

BRIGHTON, Mass. – No. 3 Georgia Tech (45-9, 25-5 ACC) closes out its record-breaking regular season with a 15-2 (7) run-rule victory over No. 23 Boston College (36-20, 17-13 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. The Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the first inning and kept the Eagles off the board for the final six innings of play for yet another dominant victory, securing the most lopsided sweep over a Top 25 opponent in program history (38-3) and 25 Atlantic Coast Conference victories, tied with 2015 Louisville for the most ever recorded over a 30-game conference season.

All nine hitters reached base with six recording multiple hits. Kent Schmidt led the team with three hits (3-for-3) while Vahn Lackey led the way in with three RBI in another complete offensive effort. On the mound, Jackson Blakely settled in after allowing two runs (one earned) in the first inning, delivering four scoreless innings over his 5.0 IP before handing the ball to Cooper Underwood and Justin Shadek to complete the run-rule victory.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets improve to 45-9, the best regular season record, by winning percentage, since going 16-2 back in 1920..

Tech finishes 25-5 in ACC play, tied with 2015 Louisville for the best 30-game conference record in ACC history.

This is only the 2 nd time Georgia Tech has won at least 45 regular season games in program history, and first since 1987 (47).

time Georgia Tech has won at least 45 regular season games in program history, and first since 1987 (47). The Jackets have swept six ACC series and nine series overall for the first time in program history.

The Jackets are now 14-3 against Top-25 opponents, the best win % against ranked teams in program history. Seven of the 14 wins vs. Top 25 teams have been by a margin of at least 10 runs, including tonight.

Tech has scored 578 runs this regular season. The most runs scored through 54 games in program history and the most scored by any Power 4 team through 54 games in the BBCOR era.

GT’s 578 runs are a new program BBCOR era record and tied for the 6 th -most ever recorded in a single season at GT.

-most ever recorded in a single season at GT. The Jackets hit two home runs tonight, for a season total of 114 – the 4 th most in program history. Tech is eight homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010).

most in program history. Tech is eight homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010). GT is outscoring its opponents 578-255, that +323 margin is the highest in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.357 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.468 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.626 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).

Tech pitching finished with an ERA of 4.36 in ACC games, the best in the conference.

This was the 31 st game of the season in which Tech has scored double-digit runs (57.4 % of all games).

game of the season in which Tech has scored double-digit runs (57.4 % of all games). The Jackets scored five runs in the first inning, the 36 th inning with at least five runs scored (8.4% of all innings).

inning with at least five runs scored (8.4% of all innings). Tech finishes their ACC schedule with a 69-6 combined score over the last five games.

The Jackets have held their opponents to two or fewer runs in each of the last five league games.

Georgia Tech has won back-to-back ACC regular season titles for the 2 nd time in program history and the first time since 2004/2005

time in program history and the first time since 2004/2005 Georgia Tech is the first back-to-back ACC Regular Season Champion since UVA in 2010/2011 (15 years)

This is GT’s 11 th Regular Season ACC Championship and 8 th outright season title.

Regular Season ACC Championship and 8 outright season title. Tech has won nine ACC Regular Season/Division titles this century, the 2 nd most in the conference behind only Florida State (11)

most in the conference behind only Florida State (11) James Ramsey becomes the first ACC Coach to win a Regular Season Title in his first season since 1994 (Jack Leggett at Clemson) and the first coach to win the ACC regular season in his first season as a head coach since 1958 (Bill Wilhelm at Clemson).

becomes the first ACC Coach to win a Regular Season Title in his first season since 1994 (Jack Leggett at Clemson) and the first coach to win the ACC regular season in his first season as a head coach since 1958 (Bill Wilhelm at Clemson). GT is the first program in ACC history to win back-to-back ACC championships with two different coaches, securing the conference title with Danny Hall in 2025 and James Ramsey in 2026.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a career best 22 games, tied for the 8 th longest in program history and the longest since 2005. He recorded his 100 th hit of the season today, becoming the 14 th Yellow Jacket in program history to record 100 hits in a single season and the first since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

extended his hitting streak to a career best 22 games, tied for the 8 longest in program history and the longest since 2005. He recorded his 100 hit of the season today, becoming the 14 Yellow Jacket in program history to record 100 hits in a single season and the first since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene). He went 2-for-5 with two singles. He has gotten a hit in 37 of his last 38 games dating back to March 10 and 50 of 54 games this season.

He is the first Division I player to reach 100 hits this season after also being the fastest to 80 and 90.

His batting average now stands at .441 for the season, the highest in Power 4 and the 2nd best in the nation. It is the 4th highest in program history. He has the highest batting average of any Tech player since 1979, when Doug Ibele went 52-for-112 (.464)

Should the season end today, Advincula would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994.

This was his 35th multi-hit game of the season, the most on the team.

Junior Vahn Lackey extended his hitting streak to a career best 11 games, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and two hit-by-pitches. He led the team in runs scored (four) and RBI (three).

extended his hitting streak to a career best 11 games, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and two hit-by-pitches. He led the team in runs scored (four) and RBI (three). He hit his 15 th HR of the season in the fourth inning to break the game open.

HR of the season in the fourth inning to break the game open. He has scored 72 runs this year, 13 more than his career total over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

This was his 25 th multi-hit game of the season, his 23 rd game with multiple runs scored and his 19 th game with multiple RBI

multi-hit game of the season, his 23 game with multiple runs scored and his 19 game with multiple RBI He hit his team-leading 3 rd triple of the season, a new career high, giving him career-bests in doubles (16), triples (3) home runs (15), RBI (69), total bases (145) and walks (43) this season.

triple of the season, a new career high, giving him career-bests in doubles (16), triples (3) home runs (15), RBI (69), total bases (145) and walks (43) this season. He has driven in 69 RBI this season, the second most on the team.

Junior Carson Kerce reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and two walks, finishing with two RBI and three runs scored.

reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and two walks, finishing with two RBI and three runs scored. He has now hit eight home runs this season, surpassing his career total from his freshman and sophomore seasons (six).

He leads the team with 39 extra base hits this season.

Junior Drew Burress extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a pair of doubles, getting an RBI and a run scored.

extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a pair of doubles, getting an RBI and a run scored. He has now scored an ACC-best 74 runs, bringing his career total to 224, the 5 th most in program history and eight away from Darren Bragg (1988-91) for 4 th .

most in program history and eight away from Darren Bragg (1988-91) for 4 . His 224 runs scored is the most among active Division I players

He produced his 3rd game with multiple doubles this season, giving him multiple hits in 12 of his final 16 regular season games dating back to April 19.

Junior Kent Schmidt went 3-for-3 with two walks and two RBI. It was his fifth game of the season with at least three hits and his 11h game with multiple RBI.

went 3-for-3 with two walks and two RBI. It was his fifth game of the season with at least three hits and his 11h game with multiple RBI. He finishes as GT’s ACC season leader in RBI, with 36.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Jackson Blakely made his 10th consecutive weekend start, pitching 5.0 innings with one earned run allowed and five strikeouts with five hits and three walks surrendered.

made his 10th consecutive weekend start, pitching 5.0 innings with one earned run allowed and five strikeouts with five hits and three walks surrendered. The Jackets have won each of Blakley’s last nine starts.

His ERA stands at 2.75 over 55.2 innings, the lowest among all regular starting pitchers on the roster and the second lowest ERA overall on staff.

He stands at 61 strikeouts this season, the second most on the roster, and 55.2 innings pitched, also the second most, both behind Friday night starter Tate McKee.

Blakely would get credit for the win, bringing his record to 7-1 for the season and joining Carson Ballard (7-0) for the second most wins on the staff, behind McKee (8).

He is currently on pace to be the first Tech pitcher with an ERA under 3.00 since 2016 – Brandon Gold 2.48 ERA over 105.1 IP.

Freshman Cooper Underwood produced a quite 6th inning, recording a pair of outs around a walk before Drew Rogers threw out a would-be base stealer from BC.

produced a quite 6th inning, recording a pair of outs around a walk before threw out a would-be base stealer from BC. This was his fifth appearance out of the bullpen this season and his 11 th overall He owns a 1.04 ERA over 8.2 innings out of the bullpen this year, allowing only three hits with 10 strikeouts.

overall He owns a 1.04 ERA over 8.2 innings out of the bullpen this year, allowing only three hits with 10 strikeouts. R-sophomore Justin Shadek made his 14th bullpen appearance of the season and his 16 th He pitched a scoreless seventh inning recording two of his three outs via strikeout.

made his 14th bullpen appearance of the season and his 16 He pitched a scoreless seventh inning recording two of his three outs via strikeout. He has struck out 40 batters over 23.1 innings this season, a K/9 of 15.43, the most on the team among pitchers with at least 10.0 innings.



Up Next

The Jackets will turn their attention to the ACC Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. As the No. 1 seed, the Yellow Jackets will play the winner of the No. 8 seed vs. the winner of the No. 9/16 seeds on Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.