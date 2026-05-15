Georgia Tech Clinches Back-to-Back ACC Championships

BRIGHTON, Mass. – No. 3 Georgia Tech (44-9, 24-5 ACC) secured back-to-back ACC Regular Season Championships on Friday night, defeating No. 23 Boston College (36-19, 17-12 ACC) by a final score of 14-1 at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. Georgia Tech graduate Carson Ballard delivered 6.0 innings in yet another outstanding start as the Yellow Jackets dominated play throughout all nine innings, earning the program’s 11th ACC regular season title in head coach James Ramsey’s first season at the helm.

All nine hitters in the offense contributed at least one run scored or at least one RBI as the Yellow Jackets proved, beyond a doubt, that they are the best offense in the nation. Ryan Zuckerman led the way with four RBI, including a bases clearing double in the five-run ninth inning, while Jarren Advincula and Vahn Lackey each scored three runs to lead the team.

Head Coach James Ramsey meets with the media after becoming the 1st first-year head coach to win a regular season @ACCBaseball title since 1958#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Z3ujwCWQVR — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 16, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech has won back-to-back ACC regular season titles for the 2 nd time in program history and the first time since 2004/2005

time in program history and the first time since 2004/2005 Georgia Tech is the first back-to-back ACC Regular Season Champion since UVA in 2010/2011 (15 years)

This is GT’s 11 th Regular Season ACC Championship and 8 th outright season title.

Regular Season ACC Championship and 8 outright season title. Tech has won nine ACC Regular Season/Division titles this century, the 2 nd most in the conference behind only Florida State (11)

most in the conference behind only Florida State (11) James Ramsey becomes the first ACC Coach to win a Regular Season Title in his first season since 1994 (Jack Leggett at Clemson) and the first coach to win the ACC regular season in his first season as a head coach since 1958 (Bill Wilhelm at Clemson).

becomes the first ACC Coach to win a Regular Season Title in his first season since 1994 (Jack Leggett at Clemson) and the first coach to win the ACC regular season in his first season as a head coach since 1958 (Bill Wilhelm at Clemson). GT is the first program in ACC history to win back-to-back ACC championships with two different coaches, securing the conference title with Danny Hall in 2025 and James Ramsey in 2026.

in 2025 and in 2026. The Jackets improve to 44-9, the best 53-game record in program history.

Tech is now 24-5 in ACC play, the most wins GT has ever recorded in conference play.

Tech has secured the best regular season win percentage since going 16-2 back in 1920.

This is the 5 th time Georgia Tech has won at least 44 regular season games in program history, joining 2010 (44), 2002 (44), 1993 (44), and 1987 (47).

time Georgia Tech has won at least 44 regular season games in program history, joining 2010 (44), 2002 (44), 1993 (44), and 1987 (47). The Jackets have secured 13 series victories this season, a new program record.

GT is now 37-1 when allowing five or fewer runs this season.

The Jackets are now 13-3 against Top-25 opponents, the best win % against ranked teams in program history. Six of the 13 wins vs. Top 25 teams have been by a margin of at least 10 runs, including tonight.

Tech has scored 563 runs through their first 53 games. The most runs scored through 53 games in program history and the most scored by any Power 4 team through 53 games in the BBCOR era.

GT’s 563 runs are the 2 nd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), one run behind 2022 (564).

highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), one run behind 2022 (564). The Jackets hit two home runs tonight, for a season total of 112 – the 4 th most in program history. Tech is 10 homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010).

most in program history. Tech is 10 homers away from the program record (122 – set in 2010). GT is outscoring its opponents 563-253, that +310 margin is the highest in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.357 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.468 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.626 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).

This was the 30 th game of the season in which Tech has scored double-digit runs (56.6 % of all games).

game of the season in which Tech has scored double-digit runs (56.6 % of all games). The Jackets scored five runs in the ninth inning, the 35 th inning with at least five runs scored (8.3% of all innings)

inning with at least five runs scored (8.3% of all innings) The Jackets only allowed one walk tonight, marking the fifth time in the last seven games with only one walk. Over the last seven games, Tech pitching has struck out 78 while walking only 13 – a K/BB ratio of 6.00

The Jackets improve to 23-2 in night games this season and 13-1 in night games on the road.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Carson Kerce set the new program record for doubles in a single season, collecting double No. 28 in the ninth inning, on a ground ball through the middle. He passes the previous record, held by Jay Payton since 1994.

set the new program record for doubles in a single season, collecting double No. 28 in the ninth inning, on a ground ball through the middle. He passes the previous record, held by Jay Payton since 1994. That was one of three hits Kerce delivered tonight, going 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

delivered tonight, going 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. He has now hit seven home runs this season, surpassing his career total from his freshman and sophomore seasons (six).

This was his 12 th game with at least three hits, tied with Advincula for the most on the team.

game with at least three hits, tied with for the most on the team. He leads the team with 37 extra base hits this season.

Junior Vahn Lackey went 3-for-4 with two RBI, three runs scored and his 16 th double of the season

went 3-for-4 with two RBI, three runs scored and his 16 double of the season He has scored 68 runs this year, nine more than his career total over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

This was his 24 th multi-hit game of the season, his 22 nd game with multiple runs scored and his 18 th game with multiple RBI

multi-hit game of the season, his 22 game with multiple runs scored and his 18 game with multiple RBI He hit his 16 th double of the season, a new career high, giving him career-bests in doubles (16), triples (2) home runs (14), RBI (66), total bases (138) and walks (43) this season.

double of the season, a new career high, giving him career-bests in doubles (16), triples (2) home runs (14), RBI (66), total bases (138) and walks (43) this season. He has driven in 66 RBI this season, the second most on the team.

He extends his hitting streak to 10 games, one shy of his career high.

Junior Drew Burress saw his career-best hitting streak end at 15 games but extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk, coming around to score in the ninth inning.

saw his career-best hitting streak end at 15 games but extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk, coming around to score in the ninth inning. He has now scored an ACC-best 73 runs, bringing his career total to 223, the 5 th most in program history and nine away from Darren Bragg (1988-91) for 4 th .

most in program history and nine away from Darren Bragg (1988-91) for 4 . His 223 runs scored is the most among active Division I players

Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a career best 21 games, tied for the 11 th longest in program history. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and two singles. He has gotten a hit in 36 of his last 37 games dating back to March 10 and 49 of 53 games this season.

extended his hitting streak to a career best 21 games, tied for the 11 longest in program history. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and two singles. He has gotten a hit in 36 of his last 37 games dating back to March 10 and 49 of 53 games this season. He leads Division I with 98 hits this season, averaging 1.85 hits per game, putting him on pace to be the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene). He has matched the GT BBCOR era record for hits in a single season, set by Kyle Wren in 2013.

His batting average now stands at .441 for the season, the highest in Power 4 and the 2 nd best in the nation. It is the 4 th highest in program history. He has the highest batting average of any Tech player since 1979, when Doug Ibele went 52-for-112 (.464)

best in the nation. It is the 4 highest in program history. He has the highest batting average of any Tech player since 1979, when Doug Ibele went 52-for-112 (.464) Should the season end today, Advincula would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994.

would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994. This was his 34 th multi-hit game of the season and his 12 th game with at least three hits, the most on the team.

multi-hit game of the season and his 12 game with at least three hits, the most on the team. Junior Ryan Zuckerman led the team with four RBI tonight, going 2-for-5 with four RBI, a double and two runs scored.

led the team with four RBI tonight, going 2-for-5 with four RBI, a double and two runs scored. He leads the team with 69 RBI this season, 10 shy of his career total from his two seasons prior to joining GT last summer (79 in 104 games at Pitt / 69 in 53 games at GT).

This was his 5 th game of the season with at least four RBI, the most on the team and his 21 st multi-RBI day, also the most on the team.

game of the season with at least four RBI, the most on the team and his 21 multi-RBI day, also the most on the team. He has hit 36 extra-base hits this season, the second most on the team, behind Kerce ’s 37.

’s 37. Senior Parker Brosius continued his unbelievable run of form, going 1-for-4 with two RBI, setting a new career high with 30 RBI this season.

continued his unbelievable run of form, going 1-for-4 with two RBI, setting a new career high with 30 RBI this season. He has now hit eight home runs this season and five in his last six games.

Five of Brosius ’ 11 career home runs have come since he graduated from Georgia Tech on the morning of May 8 th , 45.45% of his career home runs have come in the last six games.

’ 11 career home runs have come since he graduated from Georgia Tech on the morning of May 8 , 45.45% of his career home runs have come in the last six games. Since graduating, Brosius leads the team with a 1.836 OPS. He has hit five home runs with a team-high 12 RBI (tied with Lackey) all in just 17 at-bats.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

R-Junior Carson Ballard produced one of the best starts he has had in White & Gold, pitching a season-high 6.0 innings with just two hits allowed, one earned run, one walk and striking out four. Facing just four batters over the minimum in his 6.0 innings of work.

produced one of the best starts he has had in White & Gold, pitching a season-high 6.0 innings with just two hits allowed, one earned run, one walk and striking out four. Facing just four batters over the minimum in his 6.0 innings of work. This was his fifth start of the season, and third consecutive Saturday start. Tech has won all five of his starts this season by an average of 8.2 runs.

Ballard has now recorded 39 strikeouts this season, his second straight season with at least 30 Ks.

has now recorded 39 strikeouts this season, his second straight season with at least 30 Ks. He lowers his ERA to 3.08 this season over 38.0 innings, only Sunday starter Jackson Blakely (2.84) has a lower ERA with more innings pitched.

(2.84) has a lower ERA with more innings pitched. He would get the win, improving his record to 7-0 this season, the second-most wins on the team behind only Tate McKee (eight). Ballard now owns more than twice as many wins this season as he did in his previous two combined (three).

(eight). now owns more than twice as many wins this season as he did in his previous two combined (three). Ballard has set career highs in innings pitched (38.0) and strikeouts (39) this season while holding a 3.08 ERA.

has set career highs in innings pitched (38.0) and strikeouts (39) this season while holding a 3.08 ERA. Mason Patel entered the game in the seventh inning, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed while striking out two.

entered the game in the seventh inning, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed while striking out two. He would get credit for the three-inning save, his seventh of the season.

Since recovering from an injury that saw him miss 20 days during the opening month of the season, Patel has made 10 appearances out of the bullpen, pitching 24.2 innings with only one earned run allowed, collecting two victories and seven saves.

Over the last two seasons, Patel has made 33 bullpen appearances, posting a team-high 13 wins and 12 saves.

His seven saves puts him in a nine-way tie for the 16th most in a single season while his 12 career saves are tied with Mike Hostetler (1989-91) and Luke Bard (2010-12) for the 11th most in program history, one shy of cracking into the Top 10.

Up Next

The Jackets will look to tie the ACC record with its 25th conference win (tying 2015 Louisville and 2021 Notre Dame) when they battle No. 23 Boston College in the series finale, tomorrow at 12 pm. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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