Tech Set for WBIT First Round Tilt at Kansas State

Georgia Tech (14-18, 8-10 ACC) vs. #2 Kansas State (18-17, 8-10 Big 12)

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Year one of the Karen Blair era rolls on Thursday as Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for WBIT First Round action against second-seed Kansas State inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Blair becomes the first head coach in program history to earn a postseason berth in their debut season and leads Tech onto the court for the first time in two weeks after falling to six-seed Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Tech defeated 14-seed Florida State, 72-60, in the opening round.

The Yellow Jackets (14-18, 8-10 ACC) are led by All-ACC First Team selection Talayah Walker, who averages 17.1 points per game this season. Senior and ACC All-Defensive Teamer Brianna Turnage averages 10.8 rebounds per game, a mark that is second in the ACC while her 8.6 defensive boards per game lead the conference and is eighth-best in the nation.

Announced during Sunday night’s selection show, the Yellow Jackets extend their season after winning 10 games on home court including victories over 2026 NCAA Tournament participants Notre Dame (Jan. 1) and Clemson (Jan. 11). Tech is one of four ACC teams in this year’s WBIT and earned victories over two of the three (Stanford and Miami). Tech has faced five of the 32 total teams in the field.

Tech faces the Wildcats (18-17, 8-10 Big 12) who cruised to the semis of the 2026 Big 12 Tournament and earned regular season wins over No. 17/18 Texas Tech and No. 13 Ole Miss. K-State is 7-8 on its home court this season. Thursday marks the third all-time meeting between Tech and K-State, two teams that earned spots in last season’s NCAA Tournament. This marks the first WBIT berth for the Wildcats.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

POSTSEASON JACKETS

2026 brings in Tech’s second appearance in the WBIT after appearing in the inaugural event in 2024. This year marks the 12th season in the last 14 that Tech has received a berth or invite to a postseason tournament (not counting the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season). It is the 29th overall postseason appearance for the program and third-straight.

Tech is facing a Big 12 team in the WBIT/WNIT for the first time since March 27, 1992 when it played Nebraska, a member of the then-Big 8 Conference. The Jackets won that game, 73-68, en route to the 1992 WNIT crown.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Thursday marks Georgia Tech’s second invite to the WBIT after participating in 2024’s inaugural event.

3 – Thursday marks the third meeting between Georgia Tech and Kansas State, as well as the first since Nov. 17, 2002.

4 – Georgia Tech is tied for the ACC lead with four players having started at least 30 games this season, the most by Tech since 2021-22 (4).

9 – Georgia Tech is tied for second in the nation with nine players averaging at least 5.0 points per game this season.

14 – Georgia Tech is tied for second in the nation with 14 games tallying at least 30 defensive rebounds this season.

17.1 – Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets with 17.1 points per game. She was named All-ACC First Team on March 3.

29 – The 2026 WBIT berth for Georgia Tech is the program’s 29th postseason appearance and 12th invitation/berth in the last 15.