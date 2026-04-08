Tech Set for Lee and Spec Towns Invites

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams will send two squads out this weekend for the Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational and the Spec Towns Invitational.

Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational

Friday, April 10

Ray Conn Sports Complex (Cleveland, Tenn.)

Meet Central

Schedule

Live Results

Spec Towns Invitational

The invitational at Lee will open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the field before opening at 3:15 p.m. for a full slate of track events. In Athens, the field events open at 1:30 p.m. before the track races open in the late afternoon at 4 p.m. on Friday. Saturday will begin at noon across the track and field to close out the Spec Towns Invitational.

The Jackets are coming off a strong weekend at the Pepsi Florida Relays with multiple top-level performances. Aaron Jones ran 52.07 in the 400m hurdles for his third ACC outdoor standard mark in just three weeks of competition and a new personal best. His time puts him in sixth overall on the conference leaderboard.

Jade Ofotan sprinted out to a 11.60 in the 100m dash to match the ACC standard mark while Sarah Noel ran her first career sub-minute time in the 400m hurdles at 59.66. Tech has opened the season with 21 ACC outdoor standard marks set through the first four meets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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