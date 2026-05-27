Hines Sets Top-Five Tech Mark at NCAA First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams kicked off the 2026 NCAA East First Round as Tahir Hines completed his debut NCAA appearance in the hammer event on Wednesday morning.

The sophomore thrower has broken numerous standards for the program and has completed the strongest hammer season in program history.

He opened his morning session with a 60.38m throw before lining up his furthest throw of the day at 61.68m. His second effort cleared 200 feet and came within three meters of his school record throw.

Hines completed his session after three throws, placing eighth overall in his field and 33rd overall.

The Acworth, Georgia, native set the program record in just the second outdoor meet of the season at 64.50m, all nine of his hammer appearances this season were ranked among the top-five performers in the Tech leaderboard.

Lottie Chappell will be the next Tech athlete to compete in the first round as she races in the women’s 1500m tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+ with live results available on Flash Results.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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