Tech Rises in Penultimate CFP Rankings

THE FLATS – Following the conclusion of Georgia Tech’s best regular season in 11 years, the College Football Playoff selection committee slotted the Yellow Jackets at No. 22 in its penultimate rankings of the 2025 season.

December 2️⃣ College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings 2️⃣2️⃣. Georgia Tech // @GeorgiaTechFB#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/FOY0uNNrQo — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2025

Georgia Tech closed the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The 9-3 regular season was the Yellow Jackets’ best since 2014 and only the 16th nine-win regular season in the program’s 133-year history. The Jackets’ 6-2 conference record was good for a tie for second in the final ACC standings and was also Tech’s best finish since ’14. Georgia Tech is the only team that has finished in the top four of the ACC each of the last three seasons.

The Yellow Jackets’ No. 22 ranking is up one spot from last week. The Jackets have been in each of the CFP’s first five rankings of the 2025 season. Should Tech be included when the final CFP rankings are released on Sunday, it will mark the first time in the 12-season history of the playoff that the Jackets were included in each of the selection committee’s weekly rankings. Tech was ranked for 6-of-7 weeks during the CFP’s inaugural season in 2014.

Georgia Tech will learn its postseason destination when bowl selections are announced on Sunday.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.