Faulkner Among 15 Broyles Award Semifinalists

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is one of 15 semifinalists for the 2025 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

Under Faulkner’s direction, Georgia Tech’s offense enters the postseason ranked among the top 20 teams in the nation in total offense (12th – 466.3 ypg), rushing (19th – 203.0 ypg) and passing efficiency (19th – 156.09 rating). The Yellow Jackets are one of only two power-conference teams (Indiana being the other), and six teams total, that are in the top 20 nationally in total offense, rushing and passing efficiency.

Led by Heisman Trophy candidate and first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback Haynes King, Tech is averaging 7.09 yards per play this season, which ranks eighth nationally and would shatter the school record of 6.81, set in 1998.

Faulkner is one of seven offensive coaches and two ACC representatives on the list of 15 Broyles Award semifinalists, which also includes Alabama DC Kane Wommack, Arizona DC Danny Gonzales, BYU OC Aaron Roderick, Georgia OC Mike Bobo, Indiana DC Bryant Haines, LSU DC Blake Baker, Miami (Fla.) DC Corey Hetherman, Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock, Ohio State DC Matt Patricia, Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis, Jr., Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi, Texas A&M OC Collin Klein, Texas Tech DC Shiel Wood and Vanderbilt OC Tim Beck.

The Broyles Award, which is named after Georgia Tech alumnus and football letterwinner Frank Broyles, includes a fan vote during all three rounds of balloting. Voting for finalists is open now through Sunday, Dec. 7. To vote for Buster Faulkner, visit BroylesAward.com/Vote.

Faulkner has helped lead Georgia Tech to only the 16th nine-win regular season in the program’s 133-year history. The 9-3 and No. 24/23-ranked Yellow Jackets will learn their postseason destination when bowl selections are announced on Sunday.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.