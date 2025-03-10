Tech Returns Home to Play Georgia State

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS
MARCH 11, 2025 • 6 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
GT – RHP Connor Chicoli (0-0) vs. GSU – LHP Jake Hembree (0-0).
Tuesday – 6 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Sadighan
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 73-14
Home: GT leads, 39-7
Last Game: Georgia Tech scored six unanswered runs to erase a 4-0 deficit en-route to a 6-4 victory at Georgia State las tseason (March 19). The last game between the programs at Mac Nease Baseball Park came last February (2/27/24) when Drew Burress set a program record with four home runs in one game as the Jackets defeated GSU, 10-0. Returning pitchers Carson Ballrd (5.0 IP), Tate McKee (2.0 IP) and Riley Stanford (1.0 IP) combined for eight shutout innings, allowing only four base runners between them while striking out 12.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball returns home for a week of games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, beginning on Tuesday against Georgia State.
- The Yellow Jackets are coming off a series victory in the opening weekend of ACC play, taking two of three at Virginia Tech.
- Tech is led by reigning National Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress, who kicked off his sophomore encore with a walk-off grand slam during opening weekend. He leads all of Division I with a .785 career slugging percentage.
- The Houston Co. product became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 career home runs – doing so in just 73 games, a full 20 games faster than the previous record holder, Kevin Parada
- The emergence of the pitching staff has been the highlight of the season, boasting 11.0 strikeouts-per-game this season – a nearly 2 K-per-game improvement over last season (9.2) – Tech has not averaged double-digit strikeouts from the pitching staff since the COVID shortened 2020 season (10.9) and hasn’t done it over a complete season this century – that 11.0 Ks/9 number is 21st in the nation.
- That early bullpen success has been spearheaded by Mason Patel who became the first Yellow Jacket pitcher in 23 years to win each of his first five appearances (first since Kyle Bakker in 2002).
- Patel leads the nation with is five victories and a 0.47 WHIP. He is the only pitcher in the nation to not allow a run with 10+ IP and at least 1 inning/Team Game.
- Tech leads the nation with 50 doubles this season, headlined by Kyle Lodise, who leads the ACC with nine.
- GT is the only Power 4 program with three players at 7+ doubles this year – Kyle Lodise (9) Carson Kerce (8), and Kent Schmidt (7) and one of only two DI programs (also Utah) with four players at 6+ doubles (Drew Burress (6)).
- Freshman Alex Hernandez holds the second-most home runs of any freshman in Division I (5) and the third-most RBI (20). He is the only undergraduate and one of only three players in Division I to record a save and hit at least five home runs this season.
- There is a three-way tie for the team lead in home runs between Hernandez, Burress and Lodise – all with five. Tech is one of 10 programs across Division I to have three players hitting 5+ HRs this season.
- Head Coach Danny Hall currently has 1,424 career wins – the 11th most all-time and 2nd most among active NCAA head coaches after South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri (1,519) out of retirement this season. He is three wins away from tying Cliff Gustafson for the 10th most career wins by a D1 College Baseball coach.
- The Jackets are third in the ACC and are 14th in the nation with 180 hits this year, 10th among P4 teams.
- Tech is the only program in the Power 4 conferences to be led in RBI by two different freshmen for total season RBI (Hernandez – 20) and conference season RBI (Caleb Daniel – 5)
- GT’s .335 batting average is third in the ACC and 12th in the country.
Full Steam Ahead
