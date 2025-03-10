Tech Returns Home to Play Georgia State

Last Game: Georgia Tech scored six unanswered runs to erase a 4-0 deficit en-route to a 6-4 victory at Georgia State las tseason (March 19). The last game between the programs at Mac Nease Baseball Park came last February (2/27/24) when Drew Burress set a program record with four home runs in one game as the Jackets defeated GSU, 10-0. Returning pitchers Carson Ballrd (5.0 IP), Tate McKee (2.0 IP) and Riley Stanford (1.0 IP) combined for eight shutout innings, allowing only four base runners between them while striking out 12.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

