Tech Ranked No. 4 in Baseball America Preseason Poll

The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked of seven Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the poll, alongside No. 7 North Carolina, No. 12 Florida State (home series – April 9-11), No. 14 Virginia, No. 18 Louisville, No. 20 Clemson, and No. 25 Miami (Fla.). The ACC has the second-most teams in the Top-25 only behind the SEC.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has been ranked No. 4 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 Poll, the publication announced today. This marks the highest preseason ranking from Baseball America since 2006 and the third preseason poll this month to rank the Yellow Jackets in the Top 5 along with Perfect Game (No. 2) and D1 Baseball (No. 5).

Georgia Tech enters the 2026 season with the most preseason All-Americans in the nation according to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-American list. The Jackets received four All-American nods, including being the only program in the nation with multiple players listed on the 1st Team: CF Drew Burress (1st Team) C Vahn Lackey (1st Team) 2B Jarren Advincula (2nd Team) UTL Alex Hernandez (3rd Team).

2026 will be the first season for new Head Coach James Ramsey who has been serving as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons. Since Ramsey took over coaching the offense in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), OPS (.918), OBP (.408), hits (3,961), doubles (796) and SAC Flies (208) and is second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging (.510) with more to come in 2026.

First pitch for the highly anticipated 2026 season is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. when the Yellow Jackets host Bowling Green for a three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

