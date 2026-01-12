VIDEO: GT Baseball Media Availability (Jan. 12, 2026)

2026 Season Tickets

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page.

2026 Leadoff Banquet Tickets

The Leadoff Banquet is returning to The Flats on January 25th at 3 p.m. from the Calloway Club inside McCamish Pavilion featuring player panels, a meet and greet with the coaching staff and keynote speaker Matt Wieters – a 4x MLB All-Star, 2x Golden Glove winner and member of the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Purchase your tickets HERE and spend the afternoon with us as we celebrate past, present and future Georgia Tech Baseball success!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.