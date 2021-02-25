Open search form
Tech Opens ACC Play with Trip to NC State

No. 15 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (3-1) vs. No. 8 NC STATE WOLFPACK (2-1)
Friday-Sunday, Feb. 26-28 • Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field at Dail Park)
3 p.m. | 2 p.m. | 1 p.m.

Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daron Vaught
Analyst: Andrew Ciencin

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daron Vaught
Analyst: Andrew Ciencin

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daron Vaught
Analyst: Andrew Ciencin

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2021 GT Baseball Info Guide

TOP STORYLINES

• The ACC’s two offensive powerhouses square off to start conference play as No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball travels to No. 8 NC State on Feb. 26-28 at Doak Field at Dail Park.

• NC State is Georgia Tech’s ninth-most played opponent, having played each other 130 times dating back to the two’s original meeting 1921

• Georgia Tech leads 74-56 in the all-time series with the last win coming in the semifinalst of the 2019 ACC Championship.

• The matchup will pit the ACC’s top two offensive powers against each other as NC State is hitting .402 through three games and Tech is hitting .306 through four.

• Drew Compton and Kevin Parada lead the way offensively, hitting .583 and .556, respectively. The pair combined for three home runs and have struck out just three times combined.

• Also hitting above .300 early on is Luke Waddell (.412), Stephen Reid (.375) and Jake DeLeo (.375).

• Outside of Saturday’s loss, Georgia Tech’s bullpen looked every bit the part of its preseason promise.

• In his first start since April 2019, Brant Hurter allowed just one run in 4.2 innings, while Sam Crawford went 6.0 innings in his first career start for a 0.00 ERA.

• In relief, Luke Bartnicki, Hugh Chapman and Zach Maxwell provided hitless appearances, while Ben King also impressed in his inning of work.

• Freshmen Jake DeLeo, Jake Parada and transfer Justyn-Henry Malloy have been dynamite, together combining for 10 hits, one homer and nine RBI.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

