Kyle Lodise Selected in 3rd Round of MLB Draft

THE FLATS – Kyle Lodise (Brunswick, Ga. / Brunswick HS (Augusta University)) added his name to the history books on Sunday evening as he was selected with the 1st pick of the 3rd round (76 th overall) by the Chicago White Sox on the first day of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Lodise becomes the 34 th Yellow Jacket taken in the first three rounds in program history and the 164 th player drafted under head coach Danny Hall .

Kyle Lodise | Round 3 | Pick 76 | Chicago White Sox

Lodise joined the Yellow Jackets for his draft eligible season in 2025 after playing the first two seasons of his college career at Augusta. Lodise made his impact felt on The Flats from day one, starting 55 games at shortstop and earning 2nd team All-ACC and being named a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as one of the top shortstops in college. He slashed .329 avg / .429 obp / .667 slug in White and Gold, including 39 extra base hits, the 2nd most in the ACC behind only Drew Burress. He led the Georgia Tech defense with 140 assists this season, was a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts and was the only Jacket to record three home runs in a single game when he went off for three HRs and a triple in Tech’s 18-7 win over Notre Dame (March 21). Lodise saw his draft stock rise week after week throughout the season as he established himself as a top-of-the-lineup bat that can hit for average and power, finishing his year at GT leading the team in triples (3), 2nd in runs scored (68), 2nd in doubles (20), 2nd in HRs (16), 2nd in walks (34) and 3rd in RBI (61). He is the first Jacket drafted in the first three rounds since current major leaguer Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays (2nd round in 2022).

With the 76th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the White Sox select SS Kyle Lodise from Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/xoDfLKCKhj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 14, 2025

With their 3rd-round pick (No. 76 overall), the @whitesox select @GTBaseball shortstop Kyle Lodise, No. 79 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/jQGbpQjGwF pic.twitter.com/YPGlLYkzrH — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 14, 2025

Day two of the 2025 MLB Draft will take place tomorrow, July 14th at 11:30 a.m. The proceedings will begin in the 4th round and run through the end of the 20th as more Yellow Jackets wait for their name to be called and their pro ball dreams to begin.

2026 SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games to be announced later, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

