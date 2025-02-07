Tech Men’s Basketball Travels to Virginia

THE FLATS – Bidding to match its longest win streak of the season (3 games), Georgia Tech hits the road again Saturday looking to win at John Paul Jones Arena for the first time since 2008 when it visits Virginia for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

Tech (11-12, 5-7 ACC) has opened the month of February with a pair of wins over Quad 1 and national Top-25 opponents, a 77-70 victory over Louisville last Saturday at McCamish Pavilion and an 89-86 triple-overtime decision at Clemson Tuesday night. Coupled with their 71-64 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 22, the Yellow Jackets have won three of their last four games, losing only by 3 at Notre Dame. Tech and Florida State are tied for 10th place in the ACC.

Virginia (11-12, 4-8 ACC) also comes off a significant road win, a 73-57 triumph at Pittsburgh Monday night. The Cavaliers have won three of their last five games, defeating Boston College (74-56) at home and Miami (82-71) on the road in that stretch with home losses to Notre Dame (74-59) and Virginia Tech (75-74). UVA is 8-5 at home this season, 2-4 in conference games.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on The CW Network, available in Atlanta on Peachtree TV. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 386 and the SiriusXM app.