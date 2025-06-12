THE FLATS – For the second time in three years, Georgia Tech men’s basketball will host Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge, with the game taking place Wednesday, Dec. 3, at McCamish Pavilion. The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3. The Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. Coverage details, including tip time and network designations, will be announced in the fall. The ACC/SEC Challenge is in its third year, and Tech has split its first two games in the series, defeating No. 21 Mississippi State, 67-59, at home in 2023 and dropping a 76-60 verdict on the road at Oklahoma last season. Tech, a member of the Southeastern Conference from 1933-64, leads the all-time series with Mississippi State, 17-13, including a 7-5 mark at home and a 12-7 edge as conference foes. Before the 2023 meeting in Atlanta, the teams faced each other 29 times between 1922-75. The Bulldogs posted a 21-13 overall record last season and tied for ninth place in the SEC at 8-10.

OUTLOOK FOR TECH Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games. The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season. They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany. SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190. Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member