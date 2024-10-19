Tech in 12th After 36 Holes at Golf Club of Georgia

Alpharetta, Ga. – Benjamin Reuter fired a 3-under-par 69, and No. 9 Georgia Tech posted an even-par round of 288 Saturday to move up to 12th place after 36 holes at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

Tech also received a pair of even-par scores Saturday and remained at 8-over-par for the tournament, 24 strokes away from leader UCLA, which shot 8-under-par to overtake Virginia for the 36-hole lead. Reuter is the top Yellow Jacket on the leaderboard at 1-under-par 143, tied for 13th place.

Sunday’s final round begins at 8:30 a.m. from the first tee and 8:50 a.m. from the 10th tee. Admission is free.

Tech has a victory under its collective belt at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, where the Yellow Jackets bested No. 2 Arizona State by a stroke and a 15-team field that included 11 other top-25 teams, and a pair of eighth-place finishes at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational so far this fall.

The 14-team field includes four teams – Tech, Virginia (7) and Vanderbilt (10) – who advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship last May, and eight teams that competed in stroke play. Ten teams are currently ranked among the top-25 in the Scoreboard rankings.

TECH LINEUP – Starting on the 10th hole, Reuter played the back nine at the Lakeside Course in 3-under-par, then made eagle at the par-5 1st and birdie at the par-4 2nd to get to 6-under-par for his round. The redshirt junior from Naarden, The Netherlands double-bogeyed the 3rd and added one more bogey on the front nine to finish at 69. He is tied for 13th place after 36 holes.

Defending NCAA champion Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) each delivered even-par 72s to the Yellow Jackets’ effort, while sophomores Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) each carded 3-over-par 75s. Tai is tied for 33rd place with a 1-over-par total of 145 for 36 holes, while Hansson and Fontenot are tied for 46th place at 148 (+4).

Among Tech’s individuals, freshman Didrik Ringvall Bentsson (Stockholm, Sweden) posted the low round Saturday with a 2-under-par 70 and is tied for 22nd place individually at even-par 144. Junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) carded a 1-over 73, and Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.) shot 76.