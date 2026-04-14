Tech Hits 6 Home Runs to Extend Winning Streak to 13

THE FLATS – No. 2 Georgia Tech launched a season-high six home runs to power past Georgia Southern, 13-9 on Tuesday night from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (31-5, 15-3 ACC) scored runs in all eight offensive innings to overcome a 4-0 deficit and defeat Georgia Southern (12-24, 5-10 Sun Belt) for the second time this season.

Ryan Zuckerman led the charge, becoming the first Yellow Jacket in three season to go 5-for-5 in a game, including a pair of home runs. He, along with Jarren Advincula, Alex Hernandez, Drew Rogers and Caleb Daniel all delivered homers as the Jackets chipped away at the Eagles early lead, scoring in every inning to come away with their 13th straight victory.

Tech took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Advincula and Hernandez went back-to-back with solo home runs to make it a 6-5 game. GT would add on every inning, collecting at least one hit, one run and one RBI from eight players in a complete offensive effort.

On the mound, the Jackets suffered a pair of crooked numbers in the first and eighth innings but otherwise held the Eagles to only one earned run, finishing with 11 strikeouts and holding the lead from the fourth inning on.

Head Coach James Ramsey after a 13-9 victory over Georgia Southern to extend the win streak to 13#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/UU2K5VgKeC — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 15, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets have tied the best 36-game start to a season in program history, starting 31-5.

Tech is 31-5 for only the 5th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1971 and now 2026.

GT is on a 13-game winning streak, its longest since 2011. Seven of the wins in this streak have come against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State, one vs. No. 11 Auburn and three vs. No. 5 Florida State).

The Jackets’ 13-game winning streak is the 2 nd longest active streak in Division I, behind only No. 1 UCLA.

longest active streak in Division I, behind only No. 1 UCLA. Over the current win streak, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 89 runs (130-41). An average of 10.0 to 3.15

Tech pitching saw its streak of holding opponents under five runs stopped today. It finished at 12 consecutive games, tied with 1921 for the longest in program history.

The pitching staff has delivered a 3.14 ERA over its last 13 games, lowering the season ERA to 4.23. Georgia Tech has now carried an ERA under 4.25 through the first 36 games of the season for the second straight year (4.19 in 2025), for the first time since the 2014 & 2013 seasons.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Georgia Southern, 113-32 and have won the last nine games of the series and 12 straight at home.

James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 36 games (31-5).

owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 36 games (31-5). GT is now 22-2 at home for only the third time this century (also 2010 and 2002).

The Jackets hit six home runs tonight, matching the total they hit in game two of the Virginia Tech series earlier this season (March 7) and tied for the most hit in a single game since launching an ACC Tournament record seven homers in the quarterfinals vs. Cal, last season.

Tech has scored 406 runs through their first 36 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 36 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 36 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 11.3 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 406-156, that +250 margin is the highest through 36 games in program history.

The Jackets scored 13 runs today, marking the 22 nd game with double-digit runs this season (61.1 % of games).

game with double-digit runs this season (61.1 % of games). Tech scored in all eight innings for the first time this season. It’s the first time the Jackets have scored in every offensive inning since defeating Mercer, 21-5, last season in seven innings.

GT pitching recorded 11 strikeouts, marking the 14 th double-digit K performance of the season and the fifth in the last seven games dating back to April 3.

double-digit K performance of the season and the fifth in the last seven games dating back to April 3. Tech has come from behind to win each of their last six home games dating back to Auburn (March 31).

GT recorded eight two-out RBI, giving them an impressive 27 two-out RBI over the last three games, an average of nine per game.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Ryan Zuckerman went 5-for-5 at the dish tonight, becoming the first Jacket to do so since 2023 (Angelo Dispigna vs. Gardner Webb – April 30, 2023).

went 5-for-5 at the dish tonight, becoming the first Jacket to do so since 2023 (Angelo Dispigna vs. Gardner Webb – April 30, 2023). He set a new career high with those five hits, while matching the career high he set earlier this season with four runs scored (vs. Northwestern – March 1 st ).

). This performance extends his on-base streak to a team-high 18 games, hitting a pair of home runs to go along with three singles. It was his second multi-homer game of the season after hitting three against Northwestern (March 1)

This was his 14 th game with multiple RBI, the most on the team.

game with multiple RBI, the most on the team. For the season, Zuckerman has posted 48 RBI, the most on the team and matching his career high for a single season (set over 55 games last season at Pitt).

has posted 48 RBI, the most on the team and matching his career high for a single season (set over 55 games last season at Pitt). He now leads the team with 14 home runs, breaking his previous career high for a single season (13) set last year, while at Pitt.

𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐙𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍!!@RyanZuckerman_ is 5-for-5 tonight and just DEMOLISHED his 2nd HR of the day! 438 ft / 108 EV / 27 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/k0fYHTPUaW — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 15, 2026

𝐙𝐔𝐂𝐊 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍!! Absolutely. Crushed. His 13th HR of the season 🚀 438 ft / 112 EV / 26 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/zEnrLvIWxl — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 14, 2026

Junior Drew Burress collected a pair of hits today, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a hit-by-pitch.

collected a pair of hits today, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a hit-by-pitch. He extends his hitting streak to a team-high 11 games dating back to March 28.

Over the current 13-game winning streak, Burress is slashing .423 avg / .524 OBP / .673 slugging and leads the team with 21 runs scored. He is second on the team in average, hits and on-base percentage – behind only Jarren Advincula .

. Junior Jarren Advincula finished with two hits, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. It was his team-leading 23 rd multi-hit game of the season, giving him multiple hits in 63.9 % of his games played as a Yellow Jacket.

finished with two hits, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. It was his team-leading 23 multi-hit game of the season, giving him multiple hits in 63.9 % of his games played as a Yellow Jacket. He leads the team with 28 hits over the current 13-game winning streak, slashing .491 avg. /.540 OBP /.772 slugging, all team highs.

He leads the ACC with 64 hits this season, averaging 1.8 hits per game and putting him on pace for 95 hits over the course of the regular season. With potential postseason games, that would put him in striking distance of being the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

He launched his sixth home run of the season, matching his career high for single season set over 55 games at Cal last year.

Advincula has driven in 43 RBI this season, the third most on the team behind only Lackey and Zuckerman.

𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐃@jcula1 turns on one for his 6th HR of the season! We're tied up again! 399 ft / 101 EV / 26 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/KywaeKg4AL — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 14, 2026

Sophomore Alex Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and a run scored.

went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and a run scored. He hit his seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning, putting the Jackets in the lead for good. It was his 23rd career home run and his third-straight game delivering the go-ahead RBI in a come-from-behind win.

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐙! 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊-𝐓𝐎-𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐉𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒! Those 2-out Jackets 👀 @_AlexHernandez2 goes backsiiiide for his 7th HR of the season. Tech takes the lead! 389 ft / 104 EV / 27 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/S768XoQSFm — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 14, 2026

Sophomore Caleb Daniel smashed a leadoff solo home run on the first pitch of the eighth inning. It was his career-best ninth home run of the season and the first time he has hit home runs in consecutive games.

smashed a leadoff solo home run on the first pitch of the eighth inning. It was his career-best ninth home run of the season and the first time he has hit home runs in consecutive games. Daniel has hit home runs on each of the last two pitches he’s seen dating back to April 11.

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐛 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥!! FIRST PITCH MASHING! His 9th of the season 402 ft / 104 EV / 27 degrees 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/zz5NAGarrc — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 15, 2026

Sophomore Drew Rogers connected for his sixth homer of the season in the seventh inning. He has matched his home run total from last season in seven fewer at-bats, now delivering 12 total home runs over 127 at-bats (10.6 AB/HR).

𝐑𝐎𝐆𝐘!! 𝐍𝐨. 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭. 𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐄 😳 He connects for his 6th of the season to restore the five run lead 418 ft / 109 EV / 34 degrees ☄️ 📺 ACCNX #StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ARySzMHYff — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 15, 2026

Junior Carson Kerce extended his mutli-hit game streak to five with a 2-for-5 showing. It was his 18 th multi-hit game of the season, the second most behind

extended his mutli-hit game streak to five with a 2-for-5 showing. It was his 18 multi-hit game of the season, the second most behind He hit his NCAA leading 21 st double, putting him on pace for 31 doubles in the regular season, which would break the program record (27) set by Jay Payton in 1994.

double, putting him on pace for 31 doubles in the regular season, which would break the program record (27) set by Jay Payton in 1994. His 21 doubles this year put him in an 11-way tie for the 18 th most in program history for a single season, two away from the BBCOR era program record set by Burress last year (23).

most in program history for a single season, two away from the BBCOR era program record set by last year (23). He leads the team with 26 extra base hits this season.

Sophomore Will Baker delivered a 3-for-5 showing, notching his 15 th double of the season and driving in two RBI.

delivered a 3-for-5 showing, notching his 15 double of the season and driving in two RBI. Baker’s 15 doubles are the second most in the ACC, behind on Kercee’s 21. Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation to have multiple players at 15+ doubles this season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Freshman Cooper Underwood made his sixth start of the season but left after allowing four runs in the first inning.

made his sixth start of the season but left after allowing four runs in the first inning. R-junior Carson Ballard came out of the bullpen to begin the second inning with a 2-4 deficit. He would deliver 3.1 innings of work, striking out three and allowing one unearned run. He would settle the game down into the fifth inning, leaving the game with a 6-5 lead.

came out of the bullpen to begin the second inning with a 2-4 deficit. He would deliver 3.1 innings of work, striking out three and allowing one unearned run. He would settle the game down into the fifth inning, leaving the game with a 6-5 lead. It was his 10 th appearance of the season and his longest since pitching 4.0 innings in relief at the Oxford Regional last season.

appearance of the season and his longest since pitching 4.0 innings in relief at the Oxford Regional last season. He would get credit for the win, his career-best fourth win of the season, improving his season record to 4-0 and his career record to 7-5 as a Yellow Jacket.

Ballard carries a career-low 3.06 ERA into this weekend’s series. He has 21 strikeouts, the most by a Tech pitcher without making a start.

Senior Brett Barfield entered the game in the fifth inning with runners at second and third and only one out, recording a three-pitch strikeout before inducing an inning ending groundout from an 0-2 count.

entered the game in the fifth inning with runners at second and third and only one out, recording a three-pitch strikeout before inducing an inning ending groundout from an 0-2 count. This was his 14th appearance of the season, tied Caden Gaudette for the most on the team.

It was his eighth straight scoreless appearance and 12th overall this year as he lowered his ERA to a team-best 1.50.

Barfield has enjoyed a breakout season thus far in 2026. He entered the season with a 7.90 career ERA over 35.1 innings and has pitched 12.0 innings with a 1.50 ERA as a senior.

He has recorded 15 strikeouts in his 12.0 innings of work, three away from his career high for a single season, set back in 2024.

R-sophomore Jake Lankie made his 11 th appearance of the season, pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

made his 11 appearance of the season, pitching a scoreless sixth inning. He lowers his ERA to 4.11 for the season with this marking his fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run and his ninth this season.

R-sophomore Justin Shadek made his 10 th appearance in the seventh inning, allowing an earned run while striking out three. Shadek has now struck out 23 batters over his 14.1 innings of work this year – just over half of his total outs (53.5 %).

made his 10 appearance in the seventh inning, allowing an earned run while striking out three. Shadek has now struck out 23 batters over his 14.1 innings of work this year – just over half of his total outs (53.5 %). R-junior Caden Gaudette made his 14 th appearance of the season with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning, facing the Eagles with the tying run at the plate. He would get the Jackets out of the high pressure situation with a two-run lead, allowing for Tech to add on two more in the bottom of the inning.

made his 14 appearance of the season with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning, facing the Eagles with the tying run at the plate. He would get the Jackets out of the high pressure situation with a two-run lead, allowing for Tech to add on two more in the bottom of the inning. R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos got the ball for the ninth inning, working around a two-out base hit for a scoreless outing, capping off the win.

got the ball for the ninth inning, working around a two-out base hit for a scoreless outing, capping off the win. This was his seventh scoreless outing over nine appearances, lowering his ERA to 2.95 for the season over 18.1 innings of work.

Up Next

The Jackets return to ACC play for a marquis matchup this weekend, traveling to Chapel Hill for a three-game series between the Yellow Jackets and No. 3 North Carolina. It’s the second straight Top 5 series for the Jackets after sweeping No. 5 Florida State this past weekend. The series begins on Friday, April 17. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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