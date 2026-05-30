Jackets Advance to Regional Final with 9-3 Rout of Sooners

THE FLATS – No. 2 Georgia Tech baseball (50-9) secured a spot in the NCAA Atlanta Regional final with a 9-3 rout over Oklahoma (33-22) on Saturday evening at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Parker Brosius led the Yellow Jackets with four RBI on a pair of home runs and Tate McKee threw an impressive five innings for the win as the Yellow Jackets battled through a rain delay to improve to 2-0 in a home regional for the first time since 2010.
Brosius struck first with his 14th career home run, and 8th since graduating just 22 days ago, in the bottom of the second. The two-run blast scored Kent Schmidt who singled to center the batter before for Tech’s first hit of the evening, giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead. Oklahoma cut its deficit scoring an unearned run on a failed pickoff attempt in the third, but Vahn Lackey answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, setting up a 3-1 ballgame. The junior launched his second home run in as many games into the Rose Bowl practice field, combining for 924 feet between his two regional home runs.
With the game tied at 3-3 following a pair of Sooner home runs, Brosius answered the call again with another two-run blast in the sixth, plating Ryan Zuckerman and putting Tech back in front, 5-3. As rain began to fall, the Jackets put up a three-piece in the seventh on a bases loaded walk scoring Drew Burress and an Alex Hernandez two-run RBI single before entering a rain delay with bases loaded and one out. After a 62-minute weather delay, a Will Baker sac fly scored Zuckerman to keep the Jacket train rolling and handing Tech a 9-3 lead entering the eighth. It would be all Tech would need to capture the win.
Georgia Tech advances to the regional final on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will face the winner of The Citadel vs. Oklahoma from Sunday morning’s elimination game.
QUICK HITS: TEAM
- GT advances to the Regional Championship for the 23rd time in program history and the first time since 2024. Tech is 5-4 in regional finals when playing at home.
- The Jackets improve to 50-9, the best 59-game record in program history, three games better than the previous record (50-12 – 1987).
- The Yellow Jackets have reached 50 wins for only the sixth time in program history, along with 2006, 2002, 2000, 1994 and 1987.
- Tech has won the first two games of a regional for the 12th time in school history.
- This is the first time since 2010 that Tech has started an Atlanta regional 2-0. GT is 5-1 when starting a home regional 2-0, with the only loss coming in 2010 (regional titles in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006).
- GT is now 3-1 against the SEC this season with wins over Auburn, Georgia and now Oklahoma.
- The Jackets are outscoring SEC opponents 38-20, this season, including run-rule wins over Auburn (13-3 (8) and Georgia 14-4 (7). It’s the most wins against the SEC in a single season since winning four in 2019 (two vs. Georgia and two vs. Auburn).
- The Yellow Jackets are now 1-1 against Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament with the only other meeting coming in the National Championship game back in 1994.
- Tech has scored 647 runs this season, which are the most runs scored through 59 games in program history and the most scored by any Power 4 team through 59 games in the BBCOR era.
- GT’s 647 runs are the second-most in school history, behind only 1987 (662). The Jackets are 10 runs away from setting a new NCAA record for runs in a single season in the BBCOR era – a record currently held by Tennessee (657 runs in 73 games in 2024).
- The Jackets hit three home runs today, bringing the regional total to 10 and the season total of 135 – 13 more than the previous program record set back in 2010.
- GT is outscoring its opponents 647-282 this season. The plus-365 margin is the largest in Division I this season and the largest in program history.
- Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.359 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.470 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.643 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (11.0 – record is 10.3).
- The offense has scored nine or more runs in each of the last 13 games dating back to May 3.
- The Yellow Jackets are closing in on multiple NCAA records for a single season: 10 runs away from the BBCOR era record (Tennessee – 657 – 73 games in 2024), 27 hits away from the BBCOR era record (Vanderbilt – 770 – 71 games in 2019) and 18 doubles away from the BBCOR era record (Morehead St. / Virginia – 172 – 2015 / 2023).
- Tech’s .359 average would tie the current BBCOR era college baseball record (.359 by Austin Peay in 2024).
- Tech’s .470 OBP would be a new BBCOR era college baseball record (currently .469 by New Mexico State in 2019).
- Tech’s .643 slugging percentage would be a new BBCOR era Power 4 record (NCAA record is .661 by Austin Peay in 2024).
- GT pitching struck out 11 batters, marking the 25th game with at least 10 Ks this season.
- The bullpen did not allow a run over 3.0 innings of work, their 21st scoreless outing of the year.
QUICK HITS: THE BATS
- Senior Parker Brosius put another chapter in his storybook final season, launching two home runs, a two-run blast to open the scoring in the bottom of the second and a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
- He went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a team high four RBI.
- In 12 games since graduating from Georgia Tech, Brosius has produced a 1.605 OPS with nine home runs and 24 RBI. He had only hit six home runs in his first 170 games as a Yellow Jacket.
- For the regional, Brosius has produced an OPS of 3.111 going 4-for-6 with three home runs, a double, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He leads the team with six runs scored and has driven in five.
- Sophomore Alex Hernandez continued his dominant regional, going 2-for-5 with two RBI for a two-game total of six hits and 11 RBI after his historic three home run, nine RBI game in the opener against UIC.
- Hernandez has recorded 17 RBI in his last five games, producing at least one in all five postseason games to this point.
- He has now produced 19 RBI in five career NCAA tournament games – 3.8 per game).
- He is up to 55 RBI this season and 124 over his career after setting the GT freshman record with 69 RBI last season.
- Junior Vahn Lackey made his one hit count, driving a solo home run 468 feet over the scoreboard in left field.
- It was his second home run of the regional, joining Hernandez (3) and Brosius (3) in the multi-HR category for this weekend.
- He finished with one RBI and two runs scored today. He leads the team in RBI (78), runs (84), on-base percentage (.531) and slugging percentage (.801) this season.
- His 84 runs scored are tied for the 6th most in program history for a single season and the most recorded since Mark Teixeira set the program record (104) back in 2000.
- His 78 RBI tie him for 11th on the program leaderboard, tied with Tony Plagman (2010) and Andy Bruce (1990). Kevin Parada (2022) is the only Tech player in the BBCOR era to ever record 80 RBI in a season (88).
- Lackey (20) and Ryan Zuckerman (23) become the third set of teammates to post 20 HR seasons in the same year, joining 2022’s Kevin Parada (26) / Tim Borden II (20) and 1997’s Mark Fischer (24) / J.J. Thomas (22).
- Junior Drew Burress extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a pair of walks and a run scored.
- He has now scored 230 runs in his career, the most of any active DI player and just two away from tying Darren Bragg (1988-91) for the fourth most in program history.
- Burress holds the GT BBCOR era records for the most runs (230), RBI (185), doubles (61), home runs (58) and total bases (495). He is five bases away from becoming just the fourth Jacket to ever collect 500 total bases – also Andy Bruce (506: 1988-91), Tony Plagman (513: 2007-10) and Jason Varitek (610: 1991-94).
- Junior Jarren Advincula extended his hitting streak to a career best 27 games, tied for the 3rd longest in program history and the longest since 2002.
- He has delivered 107 hits this season, the fourth most in program history and the most since 2000 (Richard Lewis – 109).
- He has gotten a hit in 42 of his last 43 games dating back to March 10 and 55 of 59 games overall this season.
- His batting average now stands at .431, the highest in Power 4, the 2nd best in the nation and the 7th highest in program history.
QUICK HITS: THE ARMS
- Junior Tate McKee made his 32nd consecutive weekend start, pitching 6.0 innings with only two earned runs allowed and striking out eight.
- Tech improves to 26-6 in games started by McKee (.812 win %) over the last two seasons and have won 17 of his last 19 series openers dating back to last year.
- He has now struck out 242 batters over his GT career, six away from cracking the all-time Top 20.
- Over his last four starts, McKee has struck out 34 while walking just seven.
- He has delivered 98 strikeouts this season, on the verge of becoming Tech’s first 100 K pitcher since Connor Thomas (103) in 2019.
- McKee brings his ERA down to 3.97 this season over 77.0 innings of work, the lowest ERA by any Tech pitcher with more than 70.0 innings since big-leaguer Brant Hurter in 2021.
- He collected his ninth win of the season, bringing his season record to 9-1, one win shy of becoming Tech’s first 10-win starting pitcher in 15 years (Buck Farmer in 2011).
- R-Junior Caden Gaudette made his NCAA Tournament debut tonight, pitching a scoreless seventh inning after Tech took the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
- This was his team-leading 25th appearance of the season, giving him 31.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen.
- He lowers his ERA to a career best 3.69.
- Junior Dylan Loy delivered two hitless and scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to secure the victory.
- This was his 19th appearance of the season and his 14th out of the bullpen. He lowers his ERA to 4.26 this season over 44.1 innings of work.
Up Next
Georgia Tech advances to the regional final on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will face the winner of The Citadel vs. Oklahoma from Sunday morning’s elimination game.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.