Jackets Advance to Regional Final with 9-3 Rout of Sooners

THE FLATS – No. 2 Georgia Tech baseball (50-9) secured a spot in the NCAA Atlanta Regional final with a 9-3 rout over Oklahoma (33-22) on Saturday evening at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Parker Brosius led the Yellow Jackets with four RBI on a pair of home runs and Tate McKee threw an impressive five innings for the win as the Yellow Jackets battled through a rain delay to improve to 2-0 in a home regional for the first time since 2010.

Brosius struck first with his 14th career home run, and 8th since graduating just 22 days ago, in the bottom of the second. The two-run blast scored Kent Schmidt who singled to center the batter before for Tech’s first hit of the evening, giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead. Oklahoma cut its deficit scoring an unearned run on a failed pickoff attempt in the third, but Vahn Lackey answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, setting up a 3-1 ballgame. The junior launched his second home run in as many games into the Rose Bowl practice field, combining for 924 feet between his two regional home runs.

With the game tied at 3-3 following a pair of Sooner home runs, Brosius answered the call again with another two-run blast in the sixth, plating Ryan Zuckerman and putting Tech back in front, 5-3. As rain began to fall, the Jackets put up a three-piece in the seventh on a bases loaded walk scoring Drew Burress and an Alex Hernandez two-run RBI single before entering a rain delay with bases loaded and one out. After a 62-minute weather delay, a Will Baker sac fly scored Zuckerman to keep the Jacket train rolling and handing Tech a 9-3 lead entering the eighth. It would be all Tech would need to capture the win.

Georgia Tech advances to the regional final on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will face the winner of The Citadel vs. Oklahoma from Sunday morning’s elimination game.