Tech Golf Ties for 8th at Ben Hogan Collegiate

Fort Worth, Texas – Benjamin Reuter, who shot 69 Tuesday, and Kale Fontenot, who posted a 71, each secured top-15 finishes individually, and 17th-ranked Georgia Tech finished in a tie for eighth place at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

Coming off an impressive victory just a week ago at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Tech finished in the middle of the pack in a 15-team field that included 12 teams currently ranked in the Bushnell/Golfweek coaches top-25 poll. Four of those teams – Tech, Auburn (currently ranked No. 1), Vanderbilt (No. 4) and North Carolina (No. 16) – advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship last May, and 12 teams competed in stroke play.

Fontenot, a sophomore from Lafayette, La., put together his best career finish in a 36- or 54-hole event, tying for 11th place after posting rounds of 69-71-71 for a 1-over-par total of 211. Reuter, a junior from Naarden, The Netherlands, continued to play strong golf with rounds of 70-73-69 for the tournament and a 2-over-par total of 212.

Tech returns to action Oct. 18-20 with its own annual fall event, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational at its home course in Alpharetta, Ga.

TECH LINEUP – Fontenot and Reuter carried Tech Tuesday as the Yellow Jackets shot a closing round of 288 (8-over-par), and tied with No. 13 Alabama at 23-over-par 863 at Colonial Country Club. Fontenot played the front nine in 2-over-par with five bogeys and three birdies, but steadied on the back one birdie and eight pars. Reuter also played solidly with four birdies against three bogeys.

Tech also counted a pair of 4-over-par 74s Tuesday from junior Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and sophomore Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.), while freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) closed with a 77. Kim was the top finisher among the three, tying for 58th place at 222 (+12), while Hansson and Tai tied for 67th at 224 (+14).

TEAM LEADERBORD – Only No. 8 Oklahoma was able to break par Tuesday at Colonial with a 1-under-par closing round of 279, and held its position at the top of the leaderboard at 10-under-par 830. That was four strokes better than No. 11 Texas (834, -6).

The top five teams after 36 holes all held their positions, as top-ranked Auburn (836, -4), No. 16 North Carolina (841, +1) and No. 2 Arizona State (851, +11) rounded out the top five. No. 4 Vanderbilt (+20), No. 22 Stanford (+22), Tech and No. 13 Alabama (+23) were next, while No. 19 Texas A&M and No. 21 Georgia tied for 10th (+24).