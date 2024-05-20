Tech Golf Seeded 13th at NCAA Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has been seeded No. 13 for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Championship finals and will be paired with No. 14 East Tennessee State and No. 15 California for the first two rounds when competition begins Friday at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa.

Appearing in the finals for the 33rd time in program history, and 32nd time since 1985, the Yellow Jackets, Buccaneers and Bears are in the final groups of the afternoon wave Friday, teeing off from the 10th hole at 4:50 p.m. Eastern time (1:50 p.m. local time). They are in the final groups of the morning wave for Saturday’s round 2, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. local) from the first tee.

Head coach Bruce Heppler’s 29th Tech team returns three starters from a team that finished runner-up at the 2023 championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. Since the NCAA added match play to the format to determine its champion in 2009, the Yellow Jackets have advanced to match play five times and looks to return for the second straight year.

Tech enters the NCAA Championship having finished third at the ACC Championship last month before advancing through the Chapel Hill Regional. The Yellow Jackets have the ACC Player of the Year and the nation’s No. 5-ranked player in senior Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa), as well as two other players with NCAA Championship experience in senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) and sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore).

Thirty teams and six individuals will compete at the finals, which consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 27 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 28, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 29.

The 2023 NCAA Championship was held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, with Florida winning the team title, defeating Georgia Tech 3-1 in the final round of match play competition. Florida’s Fred Biondi won the individual title.

Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the final round of stroke play next Monday and all match play competition next Tuesday and Wednesday.