Tech Golf Resumes Spring Slate at Ford Collegiate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 23rd-ranked golf team travels to the Georgia coast this week for its final regular-season spring event, competing for the first time in The Ford Collegiate. The two-day, 54-hole event will be contested Monday and Tuesday at The Ford Field & River Club in Richmond Hill, Ga.

The tournament features a 12-team field with 12 individuals also competing. Five teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-25 rankings and eight squads in the top 50. Richmond Hill is just South of Savannah.

Head coach Bruce Heppler’s team, which has one victory (Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational) from the fall on its resume this year, finished ninth out of 15 teams at its most recent tournament, the Pauma Valley Invitational in California. The Yellow Jackets also tied for fourth place at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City Beach, Fla., for its best finish this spring. Redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) has been the Yellow Jackets top finisher in three of the four spring events, with freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) leading Tech at Pauma Valley.

Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who won the NCAA individual championship last May at LaCosta, and Reuter, who had a pair of top-10 finishes in the fall, are among five players who helped the Yellow Jackets advance to match play at the NCAA Championship each of the past two years. Also back are sophomores Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.).

The tournament will utilize a split-tee start format each day, playing 36 holes Monday and 18 Tuesday, with competition beginning at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time each day.