Tech Golf Moves Up to 8th at Visit Knoxville Collegiate

Loudon, Tenn. – Defending NCAA champion Hiroshi Tai fired a 4-under-par 66 Saturday as 11th-ranked Georgia Tech posted a 1-under-par round of 279, and the Yellow Jackets edged up two spots to eighth place after 36 holes at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

The junior from Singapore moved into the top 10 individually, while freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) also broke par with a 1-under-par 69 at the par-70 Tennessee National Golf Club. Tai finished 36 holes at 3-under-par 137 and is six strokes off the lead, while the Yellow Jackets (564, +4) are 28 strokes shy of pace-setter Ole Miss (536, -24).

The final round of the 54-hole event gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

TECH LINEUP – Tai played mistake-free golf, posting four birdies, all on par-4 holes, on his way to his 66, while Hansson fashioned his 69 with three birdies and two bogeys. Hansson is tied for 25th place at even-par 140.

Redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) delivered an even-par 70 for the Yellow Jackets Saturday, and sophomore Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) added a 4-over-par 74 to Tech’s total. First-round pace-setter Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) shot 77.

Reuter is tied for 50th place individually at 144 (+4), with Tran tied for 59th at 146 (+6) and Kim tied for 69th at 148 (+8).