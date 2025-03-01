Tech Golf in Las Vegas for Southern Highlands Collegiate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 16th-ranked golf team goes back West this weekend to compete in its third spring event, the Southern Highlands Collegiate, which begins Sunday morning at the Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

The event features a 15-team field, including nine teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-25 rankings and 13 squads in the top 50. Tech, making its 20th appearance in this event, won the tournament in 2001 and 2002 and tied for sixth place in its last visit in 2023. Among Tech’s current players, only Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) competed in that event, tying for 35th place with a score of 217 (+1).

Head coach Bruce Heppler’s team, which has one victory (Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational) from the fall on its resume this year, tied for fourth place in its last outing at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City Beach, Fla., after opening the spring with a 10th-place finish (out of 20 teams) at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawai’i. Redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) has been the Yellow Jackets top finisher in both events.

Tai, who won the NCAA individual championship last May in Carlsbad, Calif., and Reuter, who had a pair of top-10 finishes in the fall, are among five players who helped the Yellow Jackets advance to match play at the NCAA Championship each of the past two years. Also back are sophomores Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.).

The tournament will utilize a split-tee start format each day, with competition beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern time Sunday through Tuesday.