Tech Golf in 9th Place at Ben Hogan Collegiate

Fort Worth, Texas – Sophomore Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) led Georgia Tech with rounds of 69-71 Monday and is tied for 11th place individually, while the 17th-ranked Yellow Jackets are 15-over-par and in ninth place after two rounds of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

Coming off an impressive victory just a week ago at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Tech stood in fifth place after an 3-over-par 283 in the morning round, but fell back in the afternoon, posting a 12-over-par round of 292 at Colonial Country Club. The Jackets are 24 strokes off the pace set by 8th-ranked Oklahoma (-9).

Fontenot, at even-par 140, is one of just 16 players in the 75-player field to match or beat par over 36 holes Monday, and is six strokes behind David Ford of North Carolina and Daniel Bennett of Texas (-6).

The 15-team field includes four teams – Tech (No. 17 in the current Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll), Auburn (1), Vanderbilt (4) and North Carolina (No. 16) – who advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship last May, and 12 teams that competed in stroke play. Also competing are eight other programs ranked among the top-25 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The final round of the tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

TECH LINEUP – Fontenot played steady golf throughout the long day Monday, recording three bogeys and a double-bogey against five birdies over 36 holes.

Junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) posted an even-par 70 in the morning and a 73 in the afternoon, counting toward Tech’s total in both rounds, and is tied for 24th place at 3-over-par 143.

Sophomore Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) delivered a 1-over 71, and freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) shot 73 to count toward the Jackets’ total in the opening round. Hanson and defending NCAA champion Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) posted counting 74s in the afternoon.