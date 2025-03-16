Tech Golf Goes West for Pauma Valley Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 21st-ranked golf team makes its third Western trip in four spring events this week, competing for the first time in the Pauma Valley Collegiate Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event begins Monday at Pauma Valley Country Club in Pauma Valley, Calif.

The tournament, being conducted for just the second time, features a 15-team field, including nine teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-25 rankings and 13 squads in the top 50. Pauma Valley is just 35 miles East of Carlsbad, where the NCAA Championship is held at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa.

Head coach Bruce Heppler’s team, which has one victory (Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational) from the fall on its resume this year, finished 13th out of 15 teams at its most recent event, the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Calif. The Yellow Jackets also tied for fourth place in its last outing at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City Beach, Fla., after opening the spring with a 10th-place finish (out of 20 teams) at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawai’i. Redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) has been the Yellow Jackets top finisher in all three events.

Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who won the NCAA individual championship last May at LaCosta, and Reuter, who had a pair of top-10 finishes in the fall, are among five players who helped the Yellow Jackets advance to match play at the NCAA Championship each of the past two years. Also back are sophomores Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.).

The tournament will utilize a split-tee start format each day, playing 36 holes Monday and 18 Tuesday, with competition beginning at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time each day.