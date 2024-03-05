Tech Golf Finishes 4th at Lamkin Invitational

Chula Vista, Calif. – Four Yellow Jackets posted subpar rounds Tuesday, led by Christo Lamprecht and Kale Fontenot with 3-under-par 69s, and No. 13 Georgia Tech shot the low round of the day (10-under-par 278) to finish in fourth place at the RE Lamkin Invitational.

Tech began the day 12 strokes off the lead, but got hot on the back nine at San Diego Country Club and got within two shots of the lead at one point. But time ran out on the Jackets, who completed their round well before the leaders and finished six shots in arrears of co-host San Diego, who took home team and individual honors.

Tech returns to action March 17-19 when it competes in the Linger Longer Invitational at the Great Waters Golf Course in Greensboro, Ga. The Yellow Jackets play three events during the month.

TECH LINEUP – Lamprecht and Fontenot led the Tech charge on the back nine at San Diego Country Club. Lamprecht began his final round with a double-bogey, but played his final 10 holes 5-under-par with no bogeys for his 69. The senior from George, South Africa tied for ninth place at 6-under-par 210.

Fontenot birdied 14-15-16 in succession and then parred out for his 69. The freshman from Lafayette, La., tied for 23rd place at 2-under-par 214.

Hiroshi Tai birdied three holes and played bogey-free golf for 17 holes, but bogeyed the last for a 2-under-par 70. The sophomore from Singapore tied for fifth place at 7-under-par 209, his second consecutive top-10 finish for the Jackets this spring.

Freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) added a 70 to the Yellow Jackets’ total and tied for 33rd place at 1-under-par 215, while Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) shot a closing 77 and tied for 71st place at 223 (+7).

Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, shot 74 Tuesday and tied for 77th place at 225 (+9).