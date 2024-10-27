Tech Golf Closes Fall Schedule with East Lake Cup

THE FLATS – Ranked No. 14 in the latest Scoreboard NCAA Golf Ranking, Georgia Tech’s golf team closes out its fall season by competing in the 10th annual East Lake Cup, a prestigious event bringing together the 2024 NCAA Championship semifinal teams, men and women, for a three-day stroke and match play competition.

The tournament, held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, begins with a stroke-play round of 18 holes Monday, after which an individual medalist will be crowned, and continues with semifinal matches on Tuesday and concludes third-place and championship matches Wednesday. Seeding for the match play semifinals is based on team standing after Monday’s stroke play round.

The Yellow Jackets finished third in stroke play last year, lost to North Carolina in their semifinal match and defeated Florida in the third-place match. Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.), a freshman at the time, won medalist honors.

In four events this fall, Tech recorded a victory at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, where the Yellow Jackets bested No. 2 Arizona State by a stroke and a 15-team field that included 11 other top-25 teams, a seventh-place finish in its home event, the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational last week, and a pair of eighth-place finishes at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

The men’s field for the East Lake Cup also includes defending NCAA Champion Auburn, currently ranked No. 4 in the nation, Florida State (No. 32) and Ohio State (No. 55).

Stroke play begins Monday at 10:30 a.m. for the women’s teams and 11:42 a.m. for the men’s teams. Players are paired in foursomes, one player from each team. Matches begin at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission is free.

Head coach Bruce Heppler, in his 30th year at the helm of the Tech program, has returned four golfers who played significant roles in getting the Yellow Jackets to the semifinals of the NCAA Championship for the second straight year in 2024, including reigning NCAA Champion Hiroshi Tai (Singapore), who became Tech’s fourth national collegiate champion with his one-shot victory last May in Carlsbad, Calif.