Tech Falls to UVA at ACC Golf Championship

Bowling Green, Ky. – Georgia Tech was unable to hold leads in its last two matches out, and top-seeded Virginia outlasted the No. 8-seeded Yellow Jackets in the other three to score a 3-0 victory over Tech Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship.

Officially, freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden), sophomore Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) and redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) lost their individual matches, while sophomore Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) did not finish. Virginia moved on to Sunday afternoon’s semifinals to face No. 4 seed Clemson, who defeated SMU, 4-1.

Hansson and Kim, in the first two matches off the first tee, took their contests all the way to the 18th hole. Hansson trailed Paul Chang by two holes through 11, but the freshman battled back to win 12 and 15 with birdies to square the match. They remained tied until 18 with both players on the green looking at putts for eagle. Hansson missed his, but the Virginia senior dropped his to capture the Cavs’ first point.

Kim rallied from an early three-hole to square his match at the 10th, making birdie there. The contest remained tied until the Cavalier sophomore birdied the 17th. Both players made birdie at 18, but the result was officially deemed unfinished after Fontenot’s and Reuter’s matches both ended minutes earlier.

Fontenot won the first three holes of his match vs. Deven Patel, but the UVA senior whittled away the deficit and wound up with a 3&2 victory. Reuter trailed nearly his entire match with Ben James, falling 2&1, clinching the match for Virginia.

Tai held a 1-hole lead through seven holes against Bryan Lee in the final match, but Lee grabbed the lead for good at the 11th hole before the match ended, unfinished, at the 15th hole.

No. 2 seed North Carolina and No. 3 Florida State will face off in the other semifinal match Sunday. The Tar Heels downed Wake Forest, 3-2, while the Seminoles got by California, 3-1-1.