Tech Drops to 18th at The Goodwin

Pairings and live scoring via Golfstat Stanford, Calif. – Bartley Forrester shot 1-over-par 71, and Luka Karaulic a 2-over 72 for Georgia Tech’s best individual rounds Friday, and the Yellow Jackets posted an 11-over-par total of 291 for the day and fell to 18th place after 36 holes of The Goodwin at the Stanford Golf Course. Only two teams in the 28-team field, including leader Arizona State, was able to break par as a team in Friday’s second round, and only the Sun Devils and host Stanford are in red figures for 36 holes. Tech begins the final round at 8:10 a.m. local time Saturday from the first tee, paired with Southern California, Oregon and Brigham Young. TECH LINEUP – The Yellow Jackets largely avoided the high scores that plagued them Thursday, but had only 11 birdies collectively in their round. Forrester, a sophomore from Gainesville, Ga., had just two birdies and three bogeys in his round, while Karaulic, a sophomore from Dacula, Ga., recorded three birdies and five bogeys. Tech also counted a 3-over-par 73 from Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.) and a 75 from Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa), each matching their opening rounds. Connor Howe (Ogden, Utah), whose 68 led the Jackets Thursday, did not count for the Jackets Friday after posting a 76, but remains the highest Tech player on the leaderboard, tied for 41st place at 4-over-par 144.

Connor Howe remains Tech’s top individual through 36 holes, tied for 41st place. (photo by Clyde Click) TEAM LEADERBOARD – Arizona State, the 8th-ranked team in the nation, benefitted from three subpar rounds, a 65 from Chun An Yu and 69s from Ryggs Johnston and Mason Anderson, to posted a 7-under-par round of 273 and take a five-stroke lead over host Stanford. The Sun Devils finished 36 holes at 9-under-par 551, while the Cardinal have a two-round total of 556 (-4). Eleven shots separate Stanford and a trio of teams tied for third place at 567 (+7) – No. 12 Pepperdine, Washington and Saint Mary’s. Denver (560, +10) is alone in sixth place, followed by No. 19 SMU and Nevada (each at 561, +11), San Diego (563, +12) and Colorado (564, +14), rounding out the top 10 teams in the 28-team field. Tech has a 21-over-par total of 581. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – First-round co-leader Blake Hathcoat of Saint Mary’s followed his opening 63 with a shot a 1-under-par 69 Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the medal race. Hathcoat finished 36 holes at 8-under-par 132, with SMU’s Noah Goodwin (66 Friday) and Nevada’s Sam Harned (70 Friday) tied for second place at 7-under-par 133. Santa Clara’s Matt McCarty is alone in fourth place at 134 (-6), followed by the Sun Devils’ Yu at 136 (-4). Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan, Florida Atlantic’s Max Sturdza, Southern Cal’s Kaito Onishi, Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith and San Diego’s Jamie Cheatham are tied for sixth place at 137 (-3). Eighteen of the 146 players in the field are under par through 36 holes.

"We had solid rounds from Bartley and Luka, our fourth and fifth guys, today, but the guys who led us Thursday didn’t play as well today. Hopefully we can get everyone on the same wavelength tomorrow and run down some of the people that are ahead of us."