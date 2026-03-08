Tech Drops Series Finale to VT

THE FLATS – No. 3/5 Georgia Tech baseball couldn’t pull off the series sweep, falling 9-6 to Virginia Tech (8-7, 1-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (14-2, 2-1 ACC) were down 9-6 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before facing their second rain delay of the weekend, this one lasting 1:57. Upon returning from the delay, the bats weren’t able to get any momentum going despite two scoreless innings from Kayden Campbell on the mound and ultimately lost by three runs.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech falls to 14-2, still the best start to a season since 2013 and tied for the best start since 2009.

Tech has scored 214 runs through their first 16 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded after 16 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 16 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 13.375 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 214-67 through 16 games, that +147 margin is the highest through 16 games in program history.

This was only the fourth game of the season in which Tech has not scored 10+ runs.

James Ramsey still holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.

still holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season. The Jackets have recorded 231 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 16 games.

The Jackets have hit a Division I best leading 48 doubles this season and are hitting doubles at a 3.00/game rate.

GT hit a pair of home runs today, bringing the season total to 33. Tech has hit multiple home runs in 10 of 16 games this season.

Tech leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech 48-26, including a dominant 30-12 record in Atlanta and have won 12 of the last 13 series against the Hokies.

The Jackets fell one game short of sweeping each of their first four weekend series, something that has not been accomplished on The Flats since 1992

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Zuckerman continued his incredible pace, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI and two runs scored. He has delivered a 12-for-21 (.571 avg.) showing over his last six games, hitting six home runs and two doubles while driving in 13 RBI and scoring 10 runs.

continued his incredible pace, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI and two runs scored. He has delivered a 12-for-21 (.571 avg.) showing over his last six games, hitting six home runs and two doubles while driving in 13 RBI and scoring 10 runs. He hit his team-leading seventh HR of the season to tie the score at two in the second inning. He has now hit 29 home runs over his college career, hitting .21 HR/game over his two years and Pitt and now hitting .44 HR/game as a Yellow Jacket.

Zuckerman brings his RBI total to 27 for the season, the most on the team, and led the series with 7 RBI. He is more than halfway to his career high for RBI in a single season (48 set last season at Pitt) despite playing less than 30% of the games (16 games in 2026 and 55 games in 2025).

The Yardley, Pa. native extends his hitting streak to 10 games, one shy of his career high.

He now leads the team with eight multi-RBI games this season.

Junior Vahn Lackey hit another go-ahead home run in the fourth inning, a solo shot to put GT ahead 4-3 at the time. It was his 6 th HR of the season, matching the career high he set last season over 60 games.

hit another go-ahead home run in the fourth inning, a solo shot to put GT ahead 4-3 at the time. It was his 6 HR of the season, matching the career high he set last season over 60 games. He finished the day with one RBI, giving him 26 for the season, putting him on pace for 87.75 RBI throughout this regular season.

Lackey extends his team-leading on-base streak to 26 games, just one shy of his career long, set last season.

Lackey also stole his team leading sixth base of the season. He is 6-for-6 in stolen bases this year, swiping third base this time around.

Sophomore Alex Hernandez recorded his 7 th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

recorded his 7 multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. He is up to 16 RBI for the season and 85 over his career.

Junior Drew Burress also delivered his seventh multi-hit game of the season, while driving in his 12th RBI of the season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Freshman Cooper Underwood made his fourth start of the season, pitching 2.1 innings with two strikeouts before giving way to the bullpen.

made his fourth start of the season, pitching 2.1 innings with two strikeouts before giving way to the bullpen. Underwood did not allow an extra base hit today, keeping his season total to just one XBH allowed in 10.1 innings, the fewest of any Tech pitcher with more than one start.

He becomes the third Yellow Jacket to reach double-digit innings on the mound, along with fellow weekend starters Tate McKee (16.1) and team-leader Dylan Loy (17.2).

(16.1) and team-leader (17.2). R-junior Caden Gaudette was the first out of the bullpen once again, getting the Jackets out of the third inning and finishing with 1.0 IP and two strikeouts.

was the first out of the bullpen once again, getting the Jackets out of the third inning and finishing with 1.0 IP and two strikeouts. Gaudette leads the team with seven appearances this season, more than half of his career high (13 appearances) set last season.

Senior Caden Spivey was the next out, pitching a season high 2.1 innings and striking out three.

was the next out, pitching a season high 2.1 innings and striking out three. Spivey now leads the GT bullpen in both innings pitched (8.1) and strikeouts (12).

Junior Porter Buursema would get saddled with the loss, dropping him to 0-1 for the season.

would get saddled with the loss, dropping him to 0-1 for the season. Senior Kayden Campbell pitched a season high 2.0 innings, both innings after the nearly two-hour delay. He would strike out four batters including striking out the side in the top of the eighth.

pitched a season high 2.0 innings, both innings after the nearly two-hour delay. He would strike out four batters including striking out the side in the top of the eighth. His four strikeouts were the most he has recorded in a regular season game as a Yellow Jacket, he delivered five strikeouts at the Oxford Regional last season against Murray State.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will look to bounce back on Tuesday, March 10, during a 6 p.m. game against West Georgia (3-13, 0-0 ASUN). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

