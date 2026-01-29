Tech Dealt Road Setback at Syracuse Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Four reached double figures scoring Thursday but it was not enough to lift Georgia Tech women’s basketball past Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome, 94-70.

Leading the Yellow Jackets (9-13, 4-6 ACC) on the court was the play of Brianna Turnage. The Alanta native recorded her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. It marked her ACC-leading seventh game reaching double-digit rebounds in conference play. Two more Jackets reached double figures scoring against the Orange (17-4, 7-3), including Jada Crawshaw and Talayah Walker.

Crawshaw entered off the bench Thursday and scored a season-high and team-best 16 points. Walker added her 16th game scoring in double digits this season with 10. Erica Moon continued her impressive season at the point guard position, leading Tech with seven assists.

FIRST HALF

Syracuse managed to get out to a quick 9-0 lead early. Turnage made a shot in the paint for the first Tech points of the night to slice into the deficit, 9-2. After an Orange run, four-straight points including a tough jumper from Turnage got the Jackets within nine, 17-8. One more free throw from Syracuse saw the home team lead 18-8 after one.

After a 4-0 run to open the period from the Orange, Crawshaw made a basket to get Tech to 10. Alben then added four-straight points to make it an eight-point game, 22-14. Syracuse scored again before another 4-0 run from the Jackets made it a six-point game, 24-18. A 12-0 run from the Orange was cut into by five more points from the Jackets to cut it to 36-23. Syracuse led 40-23 going into halftime.

SECOND HALF

The Orange scored first in the third but three-straight scores including an and-one play from Turnage made it a 12-point game, 42-30. Down 48-34 moments later, Walker sank a triple and got Tech within 11, 48-37. Syracuse then went on a 7-0 run to extend its lead but a Samuel trey made it 55-40 going into the 4:26 media timeout. Crawshaw added four more points and another trey from Walker got Tech within 14 again, 61-47, with two minutes left. Near the end of the frame, Turnage made two free throws to get her second double-double of the season. Syracuse led 71-51 going into the fourth.

Crawshaw took over the scoring for Tech in the final quarter, scoring 10 in the frame. Syracuse continued its efficient scoring to hold on to the 94-68 decision.

UP NEXT

The Jackets are back home Sunday, Feb. 1 for a 2 p.m. tip with Boston College on the ACC Network for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Girls and women ages 17 and under will receive free admission. Click here for more info.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

