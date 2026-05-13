Tech Aims for ACC Championship at Boston College

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at No. 23 BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES
MAY 14-16, 2026 • 6 PM • 3 PM • 12 PM
Harrington Athletics Village (Brighton, Mass.)
Probable Starters
Thursday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (7-1) vs. BC – LHP A.J. Colarusso (5-2)
Frday – GT – RHP Carson Ballard (6-0) vs. BC – LHP Tyler Mudd (4-3)
Saturday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (6-1) vs. BC – LHP Brady Miller (2-2)
Thursday – 6 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Eric Gallanty
Analyst: Luis Sanchez
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
Friday – 3 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Eric Gallanty
Analyst: Luis Sanchez
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
Saturday – 12 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daron Vaught
Analyst: Mike Rooney
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs BC
Overall: GT leads: 21-18
at BC: BC Leads: 11-10
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets enter the final weekend of their record-breaking regular season with championship aspirations and more than one opportunity at making history.
- GT enters the final week of the greatest regular season in the program’s storied history, owning a 42-9 record (tied with 1993) and a 22-5 mark in the ACC, the best in 131 years of Tech Baseball.
- Tech became the fastest team in program history to 40 wins, doing so in only 48 games.
- The Jackets are tied for the most ACC wins in program history (22) still with three conference games remaining on the schedule, this Thursday-Saturday at Boston College.
- Georgia Tech has an opportunity to clinch back-to-back ACC regular season titles this week. The Jackets magic number over North Carolina is two, meaning two GT wins, one GT win / one UNC loss or two UNC losses would clinch the title.
- Tech has won a program-record 12 series this season, tied with 2011. With still one more series on the books, the Jackets will be looking to set a new record this weekend.
- The Jackets have won 11 games against Top 15 teams (11-3) for the first time ever and lead the nation with 16 Quad 1 wins. Tech’s 16-5 record against Quad 1 teams is the highest win percentage in the nation among teams with more than 10 games played against Quad 1 opponents.
- James Ramsey owns the best record by any first-year GT head coach through 50 games (42-9), two games better than the previous record holder, Danny Hall (40-11 in 1994).
- The Jackets swept four straight ACC Home series for the first time in program history, tying 2005 for the best home conference record ever recorded at GT: 14-1.
- The Jackets have swept 8 series this season, a new program record.
- Tech is 21-2 in night games this season and 11-1 in night games played on the road.
- The Jackets own the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Jackets have produced the best average (.359), on-base percentage (.468) and the most runs (540) of any Power Conference team after 13 weeks in the BBCOR era.
- The 2026 offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.359 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.468 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.626 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).
- Tech leads Division I in five standard statistical categories: batting average (.359), on-base percentage (.468), OPS (1.094), hits (635) and runs (540) and are Top 5 in multiple others: slugging percentage (2ND – .626) doubles (3rd – 132), walks (4th – 325) and home runs (5th – 106).
- The Jackets are the only team in the nation to be averaging double-digit runs per game this season (10.6), nearly a full run-per-game more than 2nd place (Georgia – 9.7). A power conference team has not averaged double-digit runs per game over a full season since Arizona State in 2003 – 23 years ago.
- GT’s 540 runs are the 2nd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), behind only 2022 (564).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 540-252, that +288 margin is the highest through 51 games in program history.
- The Jackets struck out 43 during their series vs. Xavier, the most combined strikeouts over a three-game series since at least the turn of the century. Tech has struck out 10.35 batters per nine innings this season, the program record for K/9 is 10.00 from back in 1998.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 29 of its 51 games this season (56.9% of games).
- The Jackets made history on Saturday, April 25, overcoming a 10-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest, 14-11. It was the largest come-from-behind win of the 21st century as the Jackets outscored the Demon Deacons 14-1 from the bottom of the second inning on, fueled by a 5-for-5, 6 RBI day from Jarren Advincula and 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings from freshman Cooper Underwood.
- Drew Burress has hit home runs in six of his last nine games. Last Sunday, he tied the Georgia Tech program record with his 57th career home run, tying the record set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- He has been the best hitter in college baseball over the second half of the season (since March 28), leading the team in runs (42), hits (52 – tied with Advincula), triples (2 – tied with Advincula), extra-base hits (20), RBI (35), slugging (.804) and OPS (1.335) over the last 26 games. In that stretch, Burress has recorded multiple hits in 18 of the 26 games (69.2%), scored multiple runs in 15 (57.7%) and delivered multiple RBI in 11 (42.3%) – all team highs.
- He became the first Yellow Jacket in program history to record three-consecutive 70 run seasons.
- He is a staple on nearly all of the active career leaderboards for offense in Division I, coming into the final week of the regular season with the most runs scored of any active Division I player (221), the third highest slugging percentage (.728), the third most home runs (57), and the fifth highest on-base percentage (.488). His home run total is the most among non-seniors in Division I and his on-base percentage is the highest among active Power 4 players.
- Burress leads the ACC with 71 runs scored, bringing his career total to 221, the sixth most in program history and three away from cracking the Top 5.
- Burress has landed himself on the program leaderboard in HRs (T-1st – 57), slugging % (2nd – .731), doubles (8th – 56), runs (6th – 221), total bases (7th – 479), batting average (17th – .362) and RBI (14th – 182).
- Carson Kerce has tied the program record with 27 doubles this season, a record held by Jay Payton (1994) for 32 years. He leads all of Power 4 in doubles and is nine away from the ACC record, held by FSU’s Jeremy Morris (1996).
- Kerce has hit 52 doubles over his GT career, tied for the 17th most in program history and two shy of cracking the Top 10.
- Jarren Advincula leads the nation with 93 hits this season, averaging 1.82 per game. He enters the weekend five hits shy of the GT BBCOR era record (98 hits by Kyle Wren in 2013) and is on pace to own Tech’s first 100 hit season since Wes Hodges (106) and Tyler Green (100) back in 2005.
- He is batting .435 for the season, the highest in Power 4, No. 2 in the nation and the 5th highest in program history. Should the season end today, he would have the highest batting average of any Yellow Jacket with at least 200 ABs – a record currently held by Jay Payton (.434) from back in 1994.
- Ryan Zuckerman has hit 20 home runs this season, the second most in the ACC. He becomes the 16th Yellow Jacket in program history to record a 20-homer season, in a seven-way tie for 11th on the single season list. He is now six home runs shy of the program record (26), set by Kevin Parada in 2022.
- The Jackets lead the nation with four players batting at least .370, no other Power 4 program has more than two: Advincula (.435 – 2nd in the nation), Lackey (.386), Kerce (.376) and Burress (.373).
- Tech’s .359 team batting average in higher than the individual team leader of over two-thirds of Division I teams (204 teams – 67.1% of DI).
- Tech is tied for the nation’s lead with three players at 18+ doubles: Kerce (27 – the most in the Power 4), Baker (19) and Burress (18) – tied with Texas Tech.
- GT is the only program to have six players with an OBP over .470, no other program has more than four: Advincula (.508), Lackey (.502), Burress (.483), Schmidt (.482), Hernandez (.473) and Baker (.472).
- The Jackets have six players with at least 55 runs scored, no other program has more than three: Burress (71 – the most in the ACC), Lackey (64), Advincula (59), Baker (55), Kerce (55) and Zuckerman (55).
- GT has four of the Top 15 players in the nation in WAR, no other program has more than two: Zuckerman (4.23), Lackey (4.08), Advincula (leads all 2B – 3.99), Burress (leads all CF – 3.86).
- Tech leads the all-time series with Boston College, 21-18 with a 10-11 record in Boston. GT has not won a series against BC since 2019 and has lost the last five meetings dating back to 2019.