Tech Aims for ACC Championship at Boston College

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at No. 23 BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

MAY 14-16, 2026 • 6 PM • 3 PM • 12 PM

Harrington Athletics Village (Brighton, Mass.)



Probable Starters

Thursday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (7-1) vs. BC – LHP A.J. Colarusso (5-2)

Frday – GT – RHP Carson Ballard (6-0) vs. BC – LHP Tyler Mudd (4-3)

Saturday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (6-1) vs. BC – LHP Brady Miller (2-2)

Thursday – 6 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Eric Gallanty

Analyst: Luis Sanchez

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

Friday – 3 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Eric Gallanty

Analyst: Luis Sanchez

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

Saturday – 12 PM

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Daron Vaught

Analyst: Mike Rooney

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs BC



Overall: GT leads: 21-18

at BC: BC Leads: 11-10

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters