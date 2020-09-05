Strafaci Repeats as Ben Hogan Award Golfer of the Month

Fort Worth, Texas — Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci is the first golfer ever to claim back-to-back Ben Hogan Award Golfer of the Month honors, the Ben Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has announced.

Strafaci, who was named the Ben Hogan Award July Golfer of the Month after victories at the North & South Amateur and the Palmetto Amateur, collected the August accolade following his triumph at the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship.

The Davie, Fla., senior rallied from five holes down in the 36-hole final match to win by a 1-up score. It was his fourth straight 1-up victory among six match play wins. The senior from Davie, Fla., advanced to match play by tying for 36th in stroke play with an even-par 143. He also competed in the stroke play portion of the Western Amateur.

Strafaci, who has returned to Tech to repeat his senior year after the spring season was cancelled by Covid-19, is ranked second in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking and 29th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Last year, he was a member of the Ben Hogan Award’s Watch List.

This is the fourth time that a Georgia Tech golfer has earned the Ben Hogan Golfer of the Month honor since it began last August, with wins by Strafaci (July and August 2020), Noah Norton (December 2019) and Andy Ogletree (August 2019). Due to tournament cancellations caused by COVID-19, this was just the ninth honor ever given. Strafaci is the first multi-time winner of the accolade.