Strafaci Named Finalist for Byron Nelson Award

Complete GCAA announcement

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech senior golfer Tyler Strafaci has named one of three finalists by the Golf Coaches Association of America for the 2020 Byron Nelson Award presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, in cooperation the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. He joins Colin Kober of Baylor and John Murphy of Louisville.

Candidates for the Nelson Award must be a graduating senior and the selection committee considers equally a nominee’s entire collegiate academic and golf career as well as his character and integrity while in college. Particular consideration will be given to a nominee’s good citizenship, as portrayed by Mr. Byron Nelson over the course of his life and golf career.

Four Georgia Tech golfers have previously won the Byron Nelson Award – Troy Matteson in 2003, Roberto Castro in 2007, James White in 2012 and Anders Albertson in 2015.

Strafaci, from Davie, Fla., was named a PING honorable mention All-American selection this spring by the Golf Coaches Association of America, finishing the spring ranked No. 52 in both Golfstat and the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. He has made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team twice in his career (no team has been chosen this spring) and has earned PING All-East Region honors by the GCAA three times.

Strafaci posted three top-10 finishes this year, two of those in the top-5, and led the Yellow Jackets in subpar rounds (10) while posting the team’s third-best stroke average (71.94) and second-best head-to-head winning percentage (.746). He is ranked No. 46 in the Scratch Players Amateur rankings and No. 109 in the WAGR.