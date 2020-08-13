Strafaci Moves on to Round of 16 at U.S. Amateur

U.S. Amateur official site | Scoring/Match Play Bracket

Bandon, Ore. – Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci has reached the round of 16 for the first time at the United States Amateur Championship, while teammate Noah Norton bowed out in the round of 32 Thursday morning at the 120th playing of the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes.

Strafaci, seeded No. 41 in the match play bracket, has made his deepest run in his four U.S. Amateur appearances after earning a 2 and 1 victory over Arkansas junior Julian Perico Thursday morning, rallying from a 2-hole deficit over the last six holes. The Davie, Fla., senior played from behind from the start when he double-bogeyed the first hole, and fell two holes in arrears when the 9th-seeded Peruvian birdied the 10th hole. But Strafaci rebounded to win the next three holes for a 1-up lead, getting a birdie at the par-4 11th, par at the par-3 12th and an eagle at the par-5 13th. He slipped back into a tie when he bogeyed 15, but finished off Perico with birdies at 16 and 17.

He moved on to face another Arkansas Razorback, Argentian Segundo Oliva Pinto, in the afternoon round of 16.

Norton, seeded No. 59 and advanced to the round of 32 after defeating 6th-seeded David Ford Wednesday, fell behind early in his match with No. 27 seed Charles Osborne of Reno, Nev., and was eliminated, 2 and 1. The Tech senior from Chico, Calif., fell three holes behind through the first eight holes, battled back to get within a hole twice on the second nine, but came up short against the SMU junior.