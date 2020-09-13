Napa, Calif. – With rounds of 65-65 on the weekend, punctuated by a closing birdie, Stewart Cink captured his seventh career PGA Tour victory Sunday with a two-stroke triumph at the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa.
By winning his first PGA Tour event in 11 years (the 2009 Open Championship), Cink, 47. earned a two-year exemption on the Tour and berths in the 2021 Masters, Players Championship and PGA Championship. The 1995 Tech graduate and three-time All-American had finished 144th in FedEx cup points last season (2019-20) and had just one top-10 finish (Houston Open).
Cink posted rounds of 67-70-65-65 for a 21-under-par total of 267. He took the lead for good with a putt for birdie from off the green at the par-3 15th hole and followed with birdies at 16 and 18 to hold off a challenge from Tour rookie Harry Higgs, who finished at 19-under-par.
His victory was the second for a Georgia Tech alumnus on the PGA Tour in calendar year 2020, following Richy Werenski’s triumph at the Barracuda Championship in August. Former Jacket Seth Reeves won a Korn Ferry Tour event, the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the same day.
CINK CAREER AT-A-GLANCE
- PGA TOUR status: exempt through 2022-23 season
- Career earnings: $39,349,141
JOINED TOUR
- PGA TOUR: 1997
PGA TOUR VICTORIES (7)
- 1997 Canon Greater Hartford Open
- 2000 MCI Classic
- 2004 MCI Heritage, World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational
- 2008 Travelers Championship
- 2009 The Open Championship
- 2020 Safeway Open
KORN FERRY TOUR VICTORIES (3)
- 1996 NIKE Ozarks Open, NIKE Colorado Classic, NIKE TOUR Championship
INTERNATIONAL VICTORIES (2)
- 1996 Mexican Open
- 1999 Mexican Open
ADDITIONAL VICTORIES (2)
- 2006 Wendy’s 3-Tour Challenge [with Zach Johnson and Scott Verplank]
- 2007 CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with J.J. Henry]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-2)
- 1998 Lost to Olin Browne, Larry Mize, Canon Greater Hartford Open
- 2004 Defeated Ted Purdy, MCI Heritage
- 2006 Lost to Tiger Woods, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
- 2009 Defeated Tom Watson, The Open Championship
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
- 1996 Lost to Larry Silveira, Bobby Elliott, NIKE San Jose Open
- 1996 Defeated R.W. Eaks, NIKE Ozarks Open
NATIONAL TEAMS
- 2000, 2005, 2007, 2009 Presidents Cup
- 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 Ryder Cup
- 2005, 2006 World Cup