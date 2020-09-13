Napa, Calif. – With rounds of 65-65 on the weekend, punctuated by a closing birdie, Stewart Cink captured his seventh career PGA Tour victory Sunday with a two-stroke triumph at the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa.

By winning his first PGA Tour event in 11 years (the 2009 Open Championship), Cink, 47. earned a two-year exemption on the Tour and berths in the 2021 Masters, Players Championship and PGA Championship. The 1995 Tech graduate and three-time All-American had finished 144th in FedEx cup points last season (2019-20) and had just one top-10 finish (Houston Open).