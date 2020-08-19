Sights & Sounds from Championship Sunday at the U.S. Amateur

Did you miss the 2020 #USAmateur championship match at @BandonDunesGolf? Check out *every* televised shot from @GTGolf‘s @TyStrafaci and @SMUGolfM‘s Ollie Osborne right now on YouTube! — USGA (@USGA) August 19, 2020

There was sun. There was wind. There was fog. @TyStrafaci and Ollie Osborne came to the 36th hole tied. The final match of the 120th #USAmateur can only be described in one word. Epic. pic.twitter.com/e4zmN6xAt2 — USGA (@USGA) August 17, 2020

Huge rally, clutch finish!@TyStrafaci hit the approach of his life on the 36th hole to secure a 1-up victory in the 120th #USAmateur and earn @Lexus Performance of the Day honors. pic.twitter.com/UUgstdAvw7 — USGA (@USGA) August 17, 2020

“Oh please be good! Come on! Oh yeah!” What a shot! @TyStrafaci with the RIPPED 4-iron to 🦅 range. #USAmateur pic.twitter.com/wjUioHA5QN — USGA (@USGA) August 17, 2020

“To do it here with him (dad), when I didn’t think I’d have another amateur tournament was something I’ll never forget. It’s just awesome.” – 2020 #USAmateur champion @TyStrafaci pic.twitter.com/tNicszngCc — USGA (@USGA) August 17, 2020